Just a few steps
- 2Sign up for getUNIQ
- 3Add ₽10,000 to your balance in your personal account
- From there, we’ll take care of everything else:
- 4We’ll study your product and business goals
- 5We’ll set up your campaigns within 5 business days
Capabilities
Want more clients and sales? Yandex Direct knows how to bring them to you.
Result: maximum clicks and sales
Contextual advertising in Yandex is a reliable way to consistently generate leads and orders. It helps you reach people who are already searching for your products or services — and shows them exactly what they need.
Your ad will appear at the right moment:
- in Yandex Search when a user is ready to buy
- on Yandex partner websites (over 50,000 platforms, including mobile apps and Smart TV)
Unified performance campaign
Campaign Wizard
Display advertising
Product campaign
Geo ads