Бесплатная настройка кампаний в Яндекс Директе и VK Рекламе

Поможем получить максимальный результат на ключевых рекламных площадках России и СНГ с учётом особенностей вашего бизнеса.
Complete form

Just a few steps

  • 1
    Fill out a short form about your business
  • 2
    Sign up for getUNIQ
  • 3
    Add ₽10,000 to your balance in your personal account
  • From there, we’ll take care of everything else:
  • 4
    We’ll study your product and business goals
  • 5
    We’ll set up your campaigns within 5 business days

Capabilities

Want more clients and sales? Yandex Direct knows how to bring them to you.

Result: maximum clicks and sales
Contextual advertising in Yandex is a reliable way to consistently generate leads and orders. It helps you reach people who are already searching for your products or services — and shows them exactly what they need.
Your ad will appear at the right moment:
  • in Yandex Search when a user is ready to buy
    • on Yandex partner websites (over 50,000 platforms, including mobile apps and Smart TV)
    In the first case, your ad responds to an explicit search query; in the second, it reaches users who may be interested in your offer.
Unified performance campaign
Campaign Wizard
Display advertising
Product campaign
Geo ads

Submit the form — and we’ll handle the rest

Complete form