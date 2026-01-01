Your own share per network
Split the reward with a referral in any ratio — separately for each getUNIQ ad network.
Everything you need to work with referrals — in one window.
Split the reward with a referral in any ratio — separately for each getUNIQ ad network.
As many links as you need for different referrals — each with its own name and terms.
Turnover and income per referral — on a chart, with filters by networks, currencies, and periods.
Earn in rubles, dollars, and euros. Withdraw to convenient payment methods — Webmoney, Capitalist, and more.
Full breakdown per link: total share from getUNIQ, your cut, and the referral’s cut.
Four steps — and you can invite referrals.
Create a getUNIQ account or sign in to an existing one.
Find the section in the left menu.
Set a name and choose what share you give to the referral.
A referral registers via your link — a share of their top-ups is credited automatically.
Creating your first link takes just a few minutes.