Amount of remuneration
Budget for advertising per month (excluding VAT), rub.
Базовые
from 100 000 ₽
from 200 000 ₽
from 500 000 ₽
from 1 000 000 ₽+
from 2 000 000 ₽+
from 4 000 000 ₽+
from 8 000 000 ₽+
from 15 000 000 ₽+
Special
- Yandex (bonuses per turnover)No commissionuntil 6%6%6,5%7%7,5%8%8,5%9%10%10,5%
- Targeted advertising of the Russian FederationNo commissionuntil 10%10,5%11%11,5%12%12,5%13%13,5%14%17%
- Google AdsNo commissionuntil 6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%16%
- Targeted advertising ForeignNo commissionuntil 6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%16%
- TikTokNo commissionbase +2%base +2%base +3%base +4%base +5%base +6%base +7%base +8%base 9%up to +8%
- Telegram adsNo commission0%1%2%3%4%5%6%7%8%up to +9%
- Bigo Ads (Likee, Imo)No commissionuntil 6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%16%
- Other*No commissionuntil 6%7%8%9%10%11%12%13%14%16%
The amount of remuneration in the table is not a public offer. Final values may vary and depend on several parameters
What determines the amount of remuneration?
Total consumptionin offices in advertising networks
From the method of replenishmentSelected billing option for your ad accounts
Way receivingaffiliate remuneration
Payment periodPrepaid or postpaid (up to 45 days postpaid)
Members of the Partner Program
The affiliate program is suitable for all professional market participants who manage clients' advertising through the getUNIQ master account.
- Agencies
- Arbitrators
- Marketers
- Freelancers
How to become a member of the Partner Program?
Registering and setting up a profile
Register with getUNIQ and set up your financial profile for account billing and rewards
Creation of advertising cabinets
Create new or add existing accounts managed in ad networks on our platform
Agreement
To receive remuneration and bonuses, you need to accept the offer or sign an additional agreement, as well as specify the list of accounts under management
Receiving a reward
The funds received from the affiliate program can be used to
- Replenishment of any advertising accounts of networks at the expense of bonuses
- Withdrawal of funds to the account of your legal entity, to the account of a self-employed person, to a card or electronic wallet
- Reducing your monthly advertising bill
Affiliate remuneration
