Get additional income
from 5% to 25%

The affiliate program allows you to receive rewards:
  • for managing your clients’ ad accounts through the getUNIQ platform
  • for each user who registered on the platform on your recommendation
Amount of remuneration

Connect to the affiliate program and get rewarded from advertising expenses on our marketplace of advertising platforms, services and services
Budget for advertising per month (excluding VAT), rub.
Базовые
from 100 000 ₽
from 200 000 ₽
from 500 000 ₽
from 1  000  000  ₽+
from 2  000  000  ₽+
from 4  000  000  ₽+
from 8  000  000  ₽+
from 15  000  000  ₽+
Special
  • Yandex (bonuses per turnover)
    No commission
    until 6
    %
    6
    %
    6,5
    %
    7
    %
    7,5
    %
    8
    %
    8,5
    %
    9
    %
    10
    %
    10,5
    %
    More
  • Targeted advertising of the Russian Federation
    No commission
    until 10
    %
    10,5
    %
    11
    %
    11,5
    %
    12
    %
    12,5
    %
    13
    %
    13,5
    %
    14
    %
    17
    %
    More
  • Google Ads
    No commission
    until 6
    %
    7
    %
    8
    %
    9
    %
    10
    %
    11
    %
    12
    %
    13
    %
    14
    %
    16
    %
    More
  • Targeted advertising Foreign
    No commission
    until 6
    %
    7
    %
    8
    %
    9
    %
    10
    %
    11
    %
    12
    %
    13
    %
    14
    %
    16
    %
    More
  • TikTok
    No commission
    base +2
    %
    base +2
    %
    base +3
    %
    base +4
    %
    base +5
    %
    base +6
    %
    base +7
    %
    base +8
    %
    base 9
    %
    up to +8
    %
    More
  • Telegram ads
    No commission
    0
    %
    1
    %
    2
    %
    3
    %
    4
    %
    5
    %
    6
    %
    7
    %
    8
    %
    up to +9
    %
    More
  • Bigo Ads (Likee, Imo)
    No commission
    until 6
    %
    7
    %
    8
    %
    9
    %
    10
    %
    11
    %
    12
    %
    13
    %
    14
    %
    16
    %
    More
  • Other*
    No commission
    until 6
    %
    7
    %
    8
    %
    9
    %
    10
    %
    11
    %
    12
    %
    13
    %
    14
    %
    16
    %
    More
The amount of remuneration in the table is not a public offer. Final values may vary and depend on several parameters

What determines the amount of remuneration?

  • Total consumption

    in offices in advertising networks

  • From the method of replenishment

    Selected billing option for your ad accounts

  • Way receiving

    affiliate remuneration

  • Payment period

    Prepaid or postpaid (up to 45 days postpaid)
*If you have any questions, please contact our support team for advice
Members of the Partner Program

The affiliate program is suitable for all professional market participants who manage clients' advertising through the getUNIQ master account.
  • Agencies
  • Arbitrators
  • Marketers
  • Freelancers
If you are not a professional market participant and do not advertise to clients through the getUNIQ master account, you can take advantage of bonuses in the form of promotional codes, promotions, discounts on services from agencies and partner services.

How to become a member of the Partner Program?

Registering and setting up a profile

Register with getUNIQ and set up your financial profile for account billing and rewards

Creation of advertising cabinets

Create new or add existing accounts managed in ad networks on our platform

Agreement

To receive remuneration and bonuses, you need to accept the offer or sign an additional agreement, as well as specify the list of accounts under management

Receiving a reward

The funds received from the affiliate program can be used to
  • Replenishment of any advertising accounts of networks at the expense of bonuses
  • Withdrawal of funds to the account of your legal entity, to the account of a self-employed person, to a card or electronic wallet
  • Reducing your monthly advertising bill

Affiliate remuneration

  • For individuals and the self-employed

    Accept the contract offer in 1 click, and you will be able to receive remuneration in several ways:
    • getUNIQ total deposit bonuses
    • Payout to e-wallet
    • Payment to the card of the Russian Federation
  • For legal entities and individual entrepreneurs

    Request a contract through the support service or your personal manager. Reward payment will be available on:
    • Settlement account of the Russian Federation
    • Settlement account of a foreign legal entity,
Your ad is safe

Only certified ad networks and licensed payment systems are integrated on the platform