Amount of remuneration

Connect to the affiliate program and get rewarded from advertising expenses on our marketplace of advertising platforms, services and services

Budget for advertising per month (excluding VAT), rub. Базовые from 100 000 ₽ from 200 000 ₽ from 500 000 ₽ from 1 000 000 ₽+ from 2 000 000 ₽+ from 4 000 000 ₽+ from 8 000 000 ₽+ from 15 000 000 ₽+ Special Yandex (bonuses per turnover) No commission until 6 % 6 % 6,5 % 7 % 7,5 % 8 % 8,5 % 9 % 10 % 10,5 % More

Targeted advertising of the Russian Federation No commission until 10 % 10,5 % 11 % 11,5 % 12 % 12,5 % 13 % 13,5 % 14 % 17 % More

Google Ads No commission until 6 % 7 % 8 % 9 % 10 % 11 % 12 % 13 % 14 % 16 % More

Targeted advertising Foreign No commission until 6 % 7 % 8 % 9 % 10 % 11 % 12 % 13 % 14 % 16 % More

TikTok No commission base +2 % base +2 % base +3 % base +4 % base +5 % base +6 % base +7 % base +8 % base 9 % up to +8 % More

Telegram ads No commission 0 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 4 % 5 % 6 % 7 % 8 % up to +9 % More

Bigo Ads (Likee, Imo) No commission until 6 % 7 % 8 % 9 % 10 % 11 % 12 % 13 % 14 % 16 % More

Other* No commission until 6 % 7 % 8 % 9 % 10 % 11 % 12 % 13 % 14 % 16 % More

The amount of remuneration in the table is not a public offer. Final values may vary and depend on several parameters