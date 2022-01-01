Simplify interaction with ads in just a few clicks
VKontakte market platform
Market platform — an advertising exchange that allows you to monetize the placement of advertisements on VKontakte. Interaction between advertisers and community administrators occurs automatically
Audience sizeAll communities of the social network VKontakte
Optimization ModelCPM, CPC
Advertising formatPublication on behalf of the community — ad containing text/links and attachments (static/dynamic images/video)
Repost of a post (an existing post from your community) — an advertisement to which, in addition to the information in the repost, you can add additional information
Yandex Direct
Yandex Direct allows you to create advertisements and show them on all sites included in the company’s traffic inventory: Yandex search, media, news aggregators, services, video hosting services (including Kinopoisk)
Audience sizeMore than 30% of the world market
Optimization ModelCPM, CPC, CPA,CPI,CPL
Advertising formatContextual advertising — text / text-graphic / banner ads are placed in Yandex search results in response to a user request
Smart banners are an interactive form of advertising. It looks like product cards with a photo, price and description. Dynamic ads — automatic creation of ads for each product
Mobile apps — ads for promoting mobile apps with automatic loading of direct links to apps in the AppStore and Google Play stores. YAN — ads in news aggregators, services, blogs, company and media websites, online stores and many other sites
Display advertising — static / dynamic banners / video ads are shown in the media, news aggregators, services, video hosting and partner sites
Google Ads
Google Ads allows you to create ads and display them on all sites included in the company’s traffic inventory: Google search, media, news aggregators, services, video hosting (including YouTube)
Audience sizeMore than 30% of the world market
Optimization ModelCPM, CPC, CPA,CPI,CPL
Advertising formatContextual advertising — text / text-graphic / banner ads are placed in Google search results in response to a user request
Display advertising — static / dynamic banners / video ads are shown in the media, news aggregators, services, video hosting and partner sites
VK Advertising
VK Advertising allows you to create advertisements and show them to a multi-million audience of the largest social network in Russia
Audience sizeMore than 100 million users from the Russian Federation and the CIS daily
Optimization ModelCPM, CPC
Advertising formatTargeted advertising — ads are placed according to the search settings of the target audience and the specified parameters (characteristics and interests) of people potentially interested in your offer
Display advertising — static/dynamic banners/video ads are displayed on selected social media placements.
Site advertising — traffic is directed directly to the site (outside the Vkontakte pages), bypassing the community
Advertising games, mobile applications — ads to promote mobile applications with automatic loading of direct links to applications in the AppStore and Google Play stores
TikTok Ads
TikTok Ads allows you to create advertisements and show them to a global audience of an international social network
Audience sizeAbout 10% of the global market
Optimization ModelCPM, CPC, oCPM, CPV
Advertising formatVideo and audio ads suitable for targeted and display ads
myTarget
myTarget allows you to create advertisements and display them on all sites included in the company’s traffic inventory: VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and other projects of the former Mail.ru Group
Audience sizePlatform coverage is 96% of Runet users
Optimization ModelCPM, CPC, CPA,CPL
Advertising formatTargeted advertising — ads are placed according to the search settings of the target audience and the specified parameters (characteristics and interests) of people potentially interested in your offer
Display ads — static / dynamic banners / video ads are shown on selected placements
Contextual targeting — ads are placed based on user search queries on VK resources and navigation through categories and cards of goods and services
Audio ads — audio ads with wide reach and flexible targeting options
Vkontakte market platform
Marketplatform is an advertising exchange that allows you to monetize the placement of advertisements on VKontakte. Interaction between advertisers and community administrators is automated
Audience sizeAll communities of the social network Vkontakte
Optimization ModelCPM, CPC
Advertising formatCommunity Post — Ad with text/links and attachments (static/dynamic images/videos)
Repost of a post (of an existing post from your community) — an announcement to which, in addition to the information in the repost, you can add additional information
Telegram Ads
Telegram Ads allows you to create ads and show them in public Telegram channels in one of the largest and fastest growing messengers in the world
Audience sizeUp to 700 million monthly users
Optimization ModelCPM
Advertising formatTargeted advertising in the feed of selected channels
Directadvert
Directadvert is one of the TOP-3 Runet teaser networks. Coverage - 350 million users per month. Ads are displayed on numerous partner sites of the network, including top information sites.
Yandex Business
Yandex Business is a service that helps a company appear on Maps, Search, and other Yandex services, as well as launch advertising on the Internet on more than 50,000 partner sites of the Yandex Advertising Network.
Traffic Junky
Traffic Junky is an online marketing platform that is responsible for advertising on the most highly visited adult sites in the world. The TrafficJunky advertising account allows you to place advertising materials on sites for an adult audience: Pornhub, PH RON, YouPorn, RedTube, Tube8, etc.
Taboola
Taboola is a native advertising platform that reaches 500 million daily users and generates over 1 trillion monthly impressions.
Yahoo
Verizon Media is a Native Ads advertising platform on Yahoo, AOL, Huffingtonpost and many more with 1 billion monthly users.
Yandex Zen
Zen is a platform for content creators and a personal recommendation service, one of the largest Runet platforms. Zen Smart Feed analyzes the articles and videos that the user watches and recommends content that they might like based on them.
More
More
Appnext
Appnext is an app recommendation platform for mobile devices that offers contextual and personalized recommendations based on algorithms that recognize user behavior. The platform provides multiple locations for OEM traffic and allows you to track campaign results in real time.
OEM traffic is the type of traffic that is generated on mobile devices inside the mobile phone shell. This type of traffic is used in advertising campaigns that are placed inside mobile devices, such as service applications or applications from device manufacturers (OEMs).
OEM traffic is the type of traffic that is generated on mobile devices inside the mobile phone shell. This type of traffic is used in advertising campaigns that are placed inside mobile devices, such as service applications or applications from device manufacturers (OEMs).
Audience sizeMore than 500 million Android smartphone users in the world
More than 25 million Android smartphone users in the Russian Federation
Optimization ModelCPI, CPC
Advertising formatFirst expirience (first experience) — dynamic presets on a smartphone, activation of the smartphone after purchase.
Ongoing expirience (during use) — when the user interacts with the smartphone.
98% of ad impressions come from the app icon.
On average, 20 user touches daily through various elements of the smartphone operating system interface.
Most users perceive this advertising format as native.
Avito
Avito is the most popular online classifieds platform in the world. Today, using Avito, you can place ads in the categories: Goods, Auto, Jobs, Services, Real Estate. Avito brings together sellers and buyers, both from individuals and representatives of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as corporations. More than 10 transactions are made on Avito every second, and users add more than 1 million new ads every day.
Audience sizemore than 62 million people.
Optimization ModelCPC, CPM, CPA
Advertising formatPlacing advertisements with subsequent promotion on the site
Media advertising