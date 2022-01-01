All advertising on one platform: replenishment, management, automation

VKontakte market platform
Market platform — an advertising exchange that allows you to monetize the placement of advertisements on VKontakte. Interaction between advertisers and community administrators occurs automatically

Audience size

All communities of the social network VKontakte

Optimization Model

CPM, CPC

Advertising format

Publication on behalf of the community — ad containing text/links and attachments (static/dynamic images/video)

Repost of a post (an existing post from your community) — an advertisement to which, in addition to the information in the repost, you can add additional information
Yandex Direct
Yandex Direct allows you to create advertisements and show them on all sites included in the company’s traffic inventory: Yandex search, media, news aggregators, services, video hosting services (including Kinopoisk)

Audience size

More than 30% of the world market

Optimization Model

CPM, CPC, CPA,CPI,CPL

Advertising format

Contextual advertising — text / text-graphic / banner ads are placed in Yandex search results in response to a user request

Smart banners are an interactive form of advertising. It looks like product cards with a photo, price and description. Dynamic ads — automatic creation of ads for each product

Mobile apps — ads for promoting mobile apps with automatic loading of direct links to apps in the AppStore and Google Play stores. YAN — ads in news aggregators, services, blogs, company and media websites, online stores and many other sites

Display advertising — static / dynamic banners / video ads are shown in the media, news aggregators, services, video hosting and partner sites
Google Ads
Google Ads allows you to create ads and display them on all sites included in the company’s traffic inventory: Google search, media, news aggregators, services, video hosting (including YouTube)

Audience size

More than 30% of the world market

Optimization Model

CPM, CPC, CPA,CPI,CPL

Advertising format

Contextual advertising — text / text-graphic / banner ads are placed in Google search results in response to a user request

Display advertising — static / dynamic banners / video ads are shown in the media, news aggregators, services, video hosting and partner sites
VK Advertising
VK Advertising allows you to create advertisements and show them to a multi-million audience of the largest social network in Russia

Audience size

More than 100 million users from the Russian Federation and the CIS daily

Optimization Model

CPM, CPC

Advertising format

Targeted advertising — ads are placed according to the search settings of the target audience and the specified parameters (characteristics and interests) of people potentially interested in your offer

Display advertising — static/dynamic banners/video ads are displayed on selected social media placements.
Site advertising — traffic is directed directly to the site (outside the Vkontakte pages), bypassing the community

Advertising games, mobile applications — ads to promote mobile applications with automatic loading of direct links to applications in the AppStore and Google Play stores
TikTok Ads
TikTok Ads allows you to create advertisements and show them to a global audience of an international social network

Audience size

About 10% of the global market

Optimization Model

CPM, CPC, oCPM, CPV

Advertising format

Video and audio ads suitable for targeted and display ads
myTarget
myTarget allows you to create advertisements and display them on all sites included in the company’s traffic inventory: VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and other projects of the former Mail.ru Group

Audience size

Platform coverage is 96% of Runet users

Optimization Model

CPM, CPC, CPA,CPL

Advertising format

Targeted advertising — ads are placed according to the search settings of the target audience and the specified parameters (characteristics and interests) of people potentially interested in your offer

Display ads — static / dynamic banners / video ads are shown on selected placements

Contextual targeting — ads are placed based on user search queries on VK resources and navigation through categories and cards of goods and services

Audio ads — audio ads with wide reach and flexible targeting options
Telegram Ads
Telegram Ads allows you to create ads and show them in public Telegram channels in one of the largest and fastest growing messengers in the world

Audience size

Up to 700 million monthly users

Optimization Model

CPM

Advertising format

Targeted advertising in the feed of selected channels
Directadvert
Directadvert is one of the TOP-3 Runet teaser networks. Coverage - 350 million users per month. Ads are displayed on numerous partner sites of the network, including top information sites.
Yandex Business
Yandex Business is a service that helps a company appear on Maps, Search, and other Yandex services, as well as launch advertising on the Internet on more than 50,000 partner sites of the Yandex Advertising Network.
Traffic Junky
Traffic Junky is an online marketing platform that is responsible for advertising on the most highly visited adult sites in the world. The TrafficJunky advertising account allows you to place advertising materials on sites for an adult audience: Pornhub, PH RON, YouPorn, RedTube, Tube8, etc.
Taboola
Taboola is a native advertising platform that reaches 500 million daily users and generates over 1 trillion monthly impressions.
Yahoo
Verizon Media is a Native Ads advertising platform on Yahoo, AOL, Huffingtonpost and many more with 1 billion monthly users.
Yandex Zen
Zen is a platform for content creators and a personal recommendation service, one of the largest Runet platforms. Zen Smart Feed analyzes the articles and videos that the user watches and recommends content that they might like based on them.
More
Appnext
Appnext is an app recommendation platform for mobile devices that offers contextual and personalized recommendations based on algorithms that recognize user behavior. The platform provides multiple locations for OEM traffic and allows you to track campaign results in real time.
OEM traffic is the type of traffic that is generated on mobile devices inside the mobile phone shell. This type of traffic is used in advertising campaigns that are placed inside mobile devices, such as service applications or applications from device manufacturers (OEMs).

Audience size

More than 500 million Android smartphone users in the world
More than 25 million Android smartphone users in the Russian Federation

Optimization Model

CPI, CPC

Advertising format

First expirience (first experience) — dynamic presets on a smartphone, activation of the smartphone after purchase.
Ongoing expirience (during use) — when the user interacts with the smartphone.
98% of ad impressions come from the app icon.
On average, 20 user touches daily through various elements of the smartphone operating system interface.
Most users perceive this advertising format as native.
Avito
Avito is the most popular online classifieds platform in the world. Today, using Avito, you can place ads in the categories: Goods, Auto, Jobs, Services, Real Estate. Avito brings together sellers and buyers, both from individuals and representatives of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as corporations. More than 10 transactions are made on Avito every second, and users add more than 1 million new ads every day.

Audience size

more than 62 million people.

Optimization Model

CPC, CPM, CPA

Advertising format

Placing advertisements with subsequent promotion on the site
Media advertising
Your ad network
If you did not find a suitable advertising option among those presented on the site, you can suggest the advertising network you are interested in for integration on our platform.

