Available ad formats

The main ad format is Pre-roll. This is a video advertisement that automatically plays before the main content is viewed.

Technical features:

Sound enabled by default

The first 15 seconds of the ad cannot be skipped

Optimal duration — 10-15 seconds

Maximum duration — 5 minutes

Video format — MP4

A personal manager will develop the optimal strategy for you and answer all your questions about how to set up your ad campaign.