Adgod
Adgod is a service for launching video ads on movie streaming websites. Place memorable video ads before movies and TV shows on top sites, reaching 74% of their users. This is the perfect solution for increasing brand awareness and attracting mass traffic from Russia, the CIS, Europe, Brazil, and Latin America.
Available ad formats
The main ad format is Pre-roll. This is a video advertisement that automatically plays before the main content is viewed.
Technical features:
- Sound enabled by default
- The first 15 seconds of the ad cannot be skipped
- Optimal duration — 10-15 seconds
- Maximum duration — 5 minutes
- Video format — MP4
A personal manager will develop the optimal strategy for you and answer all your questions about how to set up your ad campaign.
Ad targeting options
The following targeting options are available in Adgod:
- Non-skippable video: guaranteed viewing of your content by users
- First impression: your video will play first in the ad roll lineup. This option secures priority placement and is available for a higher rate
- Schedule: set ad display by day, week, and time of day
- Daily view limit
- Geo-targeting by country and region
- Impressions capping for unique viewers per day
- Blacklist: lists of websites where your ads will not be shown
Your video ads will be shown on all Adgod movie sites according to your targeting settings. Targeting by sex, age, and other socio-demographic parameters is unavailable.
Tracking and statistics capabilities
- Key metrics for your ads in your account: impressions, clicks, and CTR (Click-Through Rate) for each campaign and ad video
- Detailed information on traffic sources: which sites your ads were displayed on and where clicks were generated
- Advanced tracking: support of UTM-macros, which are automatically added to the links of promoted websites. The macro with the click source domain ({source_domain}) allows for detailed analysis of ad performance in external analytics systems such as Yandex.Metrica.
- Adgod does not track conversions (postview/postclick) directly. For conversion analysis, use integration with external analytics systems
Ad network inventory
- Geographic coverage: traffic comes from Russia, CIS countries, Europe, Brazil, and Latin America
- Placement sites: over 700 websites specializing in airing movies and TV shows
- Content types: movie/TV series sites and 18+ category (adult) resources
- Audience scale: over 74% of movie website users
- Access to impression statistics: detailed information about specific traffic sources is available after launching an advertising campaign in the UTM section of your account reporting
Who this ad network is suitable for
- Mass online services: banks, delivery services, money transfer services
- Brands with a wide range of mass-market products, such as electronics, cosmetics, home goods
- Regional expanders: companies expanding their presence in geographic markets both within Russia and abroad
- Projects for homemakers
- Online stores
- Companies looking for new ad networks for their advertising offers
Auction/payment model
The ad network operates on the CPM (Cost Per Mille) basis — price per 1,000 impressions, which is determined by an auction system: the higher your bid, the more traffic you receive. Fixed rate is possible for large advertising campaigns.
Minimum top-up amount
To start working with the Adgod ad network, you need to make a minimum budget deposit:
- $1,500 per month for Russia
- $2,000 per month for other countries
You can test working with Adgod and evaluate advertising effectiveness before increasing your investment. To achieve meaningful advertising campaign results, we recommend allocating a budget from $10,000 - $20,000 and running the campaign for at least two months.
Payment methods
- Settlement account for IP/USN (Individual Entrepreneur/Simplified Tax System)
- Settlement account for OSNO (Common Tax System)
- Russian/foreign bank card
- Russian corporate bank card
- Capitalist
- USDT
- International account
- From the balance of integrated Affiliate networks