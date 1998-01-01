Available advertising formats

Advertising with two display formats is available in campaigns:

Text ads

They include an icon, a title, a subtitle, a section of the app’s text description, ratings, and a «Download» button.

Creatives.

Consist of the same elements and blocks. The only element that’s missing is the description. In the product card, the sections of the app are presented in screenshots.

Apple Search Ads Advanced offers four different ad placement options to help you promote your app at all stages of user interaction with the App Store.

Available options:

«Today» tab

Ads on the «Today» tab allow targeting users on the main page of the App Store, which they reach immediately after entering the store. The ad is fully visible as soon as the user opens the page. In the advertisement, the user sees the app name, icon, and subtitle.

«Search» tab

Ads in the «Search» tab allow you to reach users before they start looking for something specific. It is a well-visible ad creative at the top of the recommended apps list in the «Search» tab.

Search results

Ads in search results allow targeting users at the moment they search for a specific app, using ad creatives at the top of relevant search results.

Product pages — during browsing

Ads on product pages allow reaching users when they are viewing information about apps on the App Store pages. It doesn’t matter how they came to these pages—whether from another section of the App Store or via an external link.

Advertising targeting capabilities and statistics review tools

Targeting options:

By search match (automatically matches the ad with relevant search queries).

By keywords.

By user type (new, existing, frequent users of your other apps).

By demographic indicators.

By geography.

By device type (iPhone/iPad).

Three options for presenting performance data for your Apple Search Ads Advanced account:

Campaigns, panel

The Apple Search Ads Advanced «Campaigns» and «Ad Group» panels, as well as the «Keywords», tab provide convenient access to top-level metrics. In search campaign results, performance data on keywords, search queries, and ad types can also be reviewed at the ad group level in the corresponding tab for each item. In campaigns in the «Today» tab, you can review performance data in the «Ads» panel of the ad group.

Charts, panel

Display data as bar charts, graphs, and trend lines for prompt visualization of performance dynamics over time. You can view key metrics by date, ad group, device, or audience settings.

Custom reports

Create custom reports to view data in the way that is most convenient for you. Choose dimensions, metrics, and level of detail for reports; make advanced queries at any level in the campaign group; schedule automatic report generation: one-time, daily, weekly, or monthly.

Be aware that the most recent data might be displayed with a delay of up to three hours. The reports do not include metrics on impressions or total installs. Additionally, Apple Search Ads does not support the use of third-party URL variables for tracking and does not include in-app purchase data.

Advertising network inventory

The App Store is a global platform that brings together companies of all sizes and over 650 million users per week. For more than 10 years, the store has served as a reliable and safe platform where users can find and download applications.

Auction/payment model

The maximum CPT bid is the maximum amount you are willing to pay for one click on your ad.

Search Basic with the CPI (cost-per-install) model.

When creating a search campaign, you can specify a limit on cost per action (CPA), which is the amount you would like to spend to acquire one user.

Minimum deposit amount:

Payment methods

The following options are available if you pay as an individual: a Russian bank card; Admitad balance, Capitalist (payments are available in rubles, dollars, euros, USDT, and Bitcoin).

Payment by invoice is available for legal entities.