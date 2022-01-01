Appnext
OEM traffic is the type of traffic that is generated on mobile devices inside the mobile phone shell. This type of traffic is used in advertising campaigns that are placed inside mobile devices, such as service applications or applications from device manufacturers (OEMs).
Available ad formats
Dynamic presets on a smartphone, activation of the smartphone after purchase.
Advertising during user interaction with a smartphone
Ad targeting options
- Setting a goal — optimization for an event within the application
- Display regions — a whole region, country, region or city
- Device manufacturer and model
- Operating system and its version
Performance tracking and statistics capabilities
For each campaign, you can view detailed statistics in the dashboard (an overview of campaign targeting, goals and effectiveness).
The top part of the window displays the selected statistics period and the main metrics — Installs, Impressions, Clicks, Cost, CTI (click-to-install conversion).
Inside the advertising campaign, you can view detailed placement statistics for each placement.
You can draw a conclusion about the quantity and quality of traffic, estimate the volume of redemption, stop active or connect a new placement, increase or decrease the rate.
Appnext works with the main MMPs: Appmetrica, Appsflyer, Adjust, MyTracker, Branch, Kochava, Tenjin.
To track statistics, it is enough to integrate with the source.
Ad network inventory
Appnext covers the placement of advertising materials in various formats from the following smartphone manufacturers:
Xiaomi — browser, folders, keyboard, quick access, Mi downloads, Get Apps
Samsung — Samsung store, game center, Samsung Discover, Appcloud
Vivo — all recommendation formats, Vivo app store
OPPO — browser, recommendations, OPPO app store
Transsion (Tecno, Infinix) — search, quick access, folders
Lenovo — widget
ZTE — quick access
Who is the traffic from this advertising platform suitable for?
Products that use a mobile application as the main or auxiliary tool for interacting with their audience, which is located in Europe, Asia, Latin America and India.
Auction/Payment Model
CPI/CPC
The most commonly used model is CPI.
It is possible to flexibly set the rate for each placement separately.
Minimum replenishment amount
1000$ + 100$ (10% commission)
Billing currency
U.S.
However, payment for account replenishment is possible in Russian rubles within the framework of your payment profile.
When paying in Russian rubles, the exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the date of replenishment is used for conversion.
Payment Methods
- Current account for individual entrepreneur/USN
- Current account on OSNO
- Russian/foreign bank card
- Corporate bank card of the Russian Federation
- Capitalist
- USDT
- International account
- From the balance of integrated Affilate networks