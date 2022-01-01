Available ad formats

Dynamic presets on a smartphone, activation of the smartphone after purchase.

Activation Dynamic presets

Advertising during user interaction with a smartphone

Widget Keyboard Fast access Folder In the application OEM stores

Ad targeting options

Setting a goal — optimization for an event within the application

Display regions — a whole region, country, region or city

Device manufacturer and model

Operating system and its version

Performance tracking and statistics capabilities

For each campaign, you can view detailed statistics in the dashboard (an overview of campaign targeting, goals and effectiveness).

The top part of the window displays the selected statistics period and the main metrics — Installs, Impressions, Clicks, Cost, CTI (click-to-install conversion).

Inside the advertising campaign, you can view detailed placement statistics for each placement.

You can draw a conclusion about the quantity and quality of traffic, estimate the volume of redemption, stop active or connect a new placement, increase or decrease the rate.

Appnext works with the main MMPs: Appmetrica, Appsflyer, Adjust, MyTracker, Branch, Kochava, Tenjin.

To track statistics, it is enough to integrate with the source.

Ad network inventory

Appnext covers the placement of advertising materials in various formats from the following smartphone manufacturers:

Xiaomi — browser, folders, keyboard, quick access, Mi downloads, Get Apps

Samsung — Samsung store, game center, Samsung Discover, Appcloud

Vivo — all recommendation formats, Vivo app store

OPPO — browser, recommendations, OPPO app store

Transsion (Tecno, Infinix) — search, quick access, folders

Lenovo — widget

ZTE — quick access

Who is the traffic from this advertising platform suitable for?

Products that use a mobile application as the main or auxiliary tool for interacting with their audience, which is located in Europe, Asia, Latin America and India.

Auction/Payment Model

CPI/CPC

The most commonly used model is CPI.

It is possible to flexibly set the rate for each placement separately.

Minimum replenishment amount

1000$ + 100$ (10% commission)

Billing currency

U.S.

However, payment for account replenishment is possible in Russian rubles within the framework of your payment profile.

When paying in Russian rubles, the exchange rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on the date of replenishment is used for conversion.

Payment Methods