Available ad formats
- Text + Image
- HTML5 banner
- Video
Additional formats are available on request through your personal manager.
Targeting capabilities
- Interests
- Geography
- Age
- Sex
- Income level
- Custom targeting (via personal manager)
Performance and statistics tracking capabilities
Statistics within the account:
- Impressions
- Clicks
- CTR
- CPM
- CPC
- Spent budget
Ability to integrate any verifier, conducting BrandLift
Ad network inventory
Cross-platform placement in the Avito app
Who this placement type is suitable for
- For marketers — to increase brand awareness and attract new audiences
- For digital and performance agencies — a key channel to help clients increase awareness and stimulate interest in products and services
- For entrepreneurs and business owners — an opportunity to stand out among competitors, promote new products, and drive sales
Billing currency
Russian ruble
Minimum top-up amount
5,000 rubles
Payment methods
- Settlement account for IP/USN (Individual Entrepreneur/Simplified Tax System)
- Settlement account for OSNO (Common Tax System)
- Russian/foreign bank card
- Russian corporate bank card
- Capitalist
- USDT
- International account
- From the balance of integrated affiliate networks