Avito Ads

Avito Ads is a platform for launching reach and performance campaigns with a wide variety of formats and precise targeting. Millions of users search, sell, and buy every day, and Avito Ads helps you attract exactly the audience that is ready to engage with your brand.

Available ad formats

Additional formats are available on request through your personal manager.

Targeting capabilities

  • Interests
  • Geography
  • Age
  • Sex
  • Income level
  • Custom targeting (via personal manager)

Performance and statistics tracking capabilities

Statistics within the account:

  • Impressions
  • Clicks
  • CTR
  • CPM
  • CPC
  • Spent budget

Ability to integrate any verifier, conducting BrandLift

Ad network inventory

Cross-platform placement in the Avito app

Who this placement type is suitable for

  • For marketers — to increase brand awareness and attract new audiences
  • For digital and performance agencies — a key channel to help clients increase awareness and stimulate interest in products and services
  • For entrepreneurs and business owners — an opportunity to stand out among competitors, promote new products, and drive sales

Billing currency

Russian ruble

Minimum top-up amount

5,000 rubles

Payment methods

  • Settlement account for IP/USN (Individual Entrepreneur/Simplified Tax System)
  • Settlement account for OSNO (Common Tax System)
  • Russian/foreign bank card
  • Russian corporate bank card
  • Capitalist
  • USDT
  • International account
  • From the balance of integrated affiliate networks

Earn up to 25% additional income when replenishing advertising networks with the Affiliate Program

Get rewarded from the turnover of advertising accounts under your control in 24 advertising networks under the affiliate program for our partners.
