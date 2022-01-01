Available ad formats

The ad formats available depend on the type of campaign (App, Display or Search Network, Discovery, Best Performance, Video, Local, Smart, or Shopping campaigns) and the campaign objective (for example, for a video campaign, this would be conversions, and in the case of in the case of an app campaign, the number of downloads). Your ads can be shown on different devices, not only on smartphones and computers, but also on TV screens.

Each format has its own advantages: text ads are simple and accessible, while video ads are more attractive. You can use different variations within the same Google Ads account, and sometimes even within the same campaign.

The different ad formats and their benefits are explained below.

Text Ads

Ads contain only words.

Key Benefits: You can quickly create and publish ads. Potential clients will see it while searching on Google. You can add extensions to ads with additional information that will make your text ads more useful and interesting for users.

Responsive Ads

The size, appearance, and format of responsive ads automatically change to match the available ad slots. For example, such ads can be displayed not only as text but also as images.



Key benefits: You can very quickly create ads suitable for almost any advertising space. In addition, responsive ads can appear as native ads. These ads are even more effective because they match the site’s design.

Responsive search ads are text ads that automatically test different combinations of the items you’ve uploaded. The system shows only the most effective combinations.

Responsive display ads can be used on the Display Network.

Image Ads

Such ads can be static (JPG or PNG) or animated (GIF).

Main benefits: visual demonstration of goods and services. These ads appear on Google partner sites.

App advertisements

These ads help increase app downloads and interactions.



Main Benefits: You can add links to sections of the app or invite users to download it from the store site. Reach out to potential customers on Google Search (including Google Play) and Google partner sites and apps. Please note that these ads only appear on compatible devices.

Simple shopping ads

These ads contain the product name, image, price, store name, and other information.



Key Benefits: Show ads for a specific product to users who are looking for it or similar products.

Ads with phone number only

Ad format table: ads with a phone number



Key benefits: this format is convenient for those who want to receive more calls from potential customers. To call, just click on the ad. Ads are shown only on devices that can make calls. AdWords automatically hides some fields on a small screen

Targeting advertising options

The success of an advertising campaign largely depends on the targeting of ads. It is possible to design a very attractive ad, but it will not work if it is not seen by those for whom it is intended. There are several types of targeting in Google Ads. PREPARATIONSELECTING THE TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience is the users to whom you want to show your ad. Selection criteria may be as follows:

Data about users.

Their interests and habits.

Their searches.

Information that they have already interacted with your ad, site or app and may return.

CONTENT TARGETING

Themes. Target a single ad to multiple pages of a selected topic at once. This feature allows you to significantly expand your reach on the Display Network. Google Ads analyzes content based on factors such as text nature, language, link and page structure, and then determines the main topics of each page and selects suitable ads for it.

Placements. Show ads on specific sites on the Display Network that your customers visit. In this case, ads will only appear on the sites you specify (i.e., manually selected placements). Unlike contextual targeting (where placements are selected automatically), keywords are optional. Placement can be all or part of the site.

Keywords in content. Set up words related to your products and services to show ads to those who enter these search terms. You can create sets of keywords to reach a specific demographic or to achieve business goals, such as promoting seasonal deals or draw attention to the sale.

Possibility to display in the Display Network for campaigns in the search network. Google Ads uses automatic bidding in conjunction with smart targeting to match users and show them ads at the most important moments. This feature is available for Search and Display Network campaigns.

Tools for studying statistics

On the statistics page, you will find data on what buyers are most interested in at the moment. The information on it is selected taking into account your type of activity.

Advantages:

Information is selected depending on how effective your account is and what products and services you advertise on Google services. The statistics are updated daily, so you can check them regularly for fresh ideas.

Data tailored to your business. The statistics page provides information about trends on Google related to the products and services you advertise.

Information to analyze the effectiveness of your advertising.< /b> You can explore detailed statistics to evaluate the performance of your account and find new opportunities for improvement.

Apply recommendations. The statistics are integrated with the recommendations in your account, so making the necessary changes will be very simple.

Types, statistics:

Diagnostic stats:

Diagnostic stats help identify common reasons why your campaign might not be showing or converting. For example, you can use it to find out if ads in a specific campaign are not showing due to all ad groups being paused, account suspensions, poor ad quality, and other diagnostic information.

Search trends:

Search trends statistics help you find out what products and services users are interested in in your field of activity. With this information, you will be able to respond to changes in demand and find opportunities for the development of the company.

Demand Forecasts:

Demand forecasts provide information about how the level of interest in goods and services that are important to you will change. This will allow you to prepare for fluctuations in advance and cover additional demand.

Consumer Interest Statistics:

Consumer Interest Statistics can help you understand how your target audience searches for and interacts with your business on Google. This statistic shows the search queries for which your ad was shown in the last 28 days. Requests are grouped into categories and subcategories, with key performance indicators for each.

Audience stats:

Audience stats help you better understand the individuals and audience segments that are driving your conversions. It contains data about the unique characteristics of your customers, which allows you to improve the effectiveness of targeting, creatives and campaigns in general.

Change History Statistics:

Change History Statistics lists recent changes to account settings that have impacted campaign performance. This data helps you quickly identify the cause if key campaign metrics have changed significantly.

Auction statistics:

Auction statistics help you understand how the competition in auctions has changed and whether this has affected the effectiveness of campaigns. You can compare your data with other advertisers in the same auctions and see long-term trends to help you make bid and budget decisions.

Performance Changes:

These statistics show significant changes in the performance of campaign elements such as ad groups, objects or products, keywords, and videos. Exactly for which elements this data is available depends on the type of campaign. This information helps you understand what is driving changes in campaign performance.

Statistics can be viewed at the level of either the entire account or an individual campaign, however, for some types of campaigns, certain types of statistics are available only at one of these levels.

Ad network inventory

Google Display Network.

Google Display Network includes YouTube, Google Finance, Gmail and other services, as well as millions of partner sites and mobile apps that can host display ads.

On the Google Display Network, advertisers can use ad inventory offered by publishers through the Google AdSense and DoubleClick Ad Exchange programs. Using Google Ads or an approved third-party ad server, advertisers can place their text and rich media ads, as well as image and video ads, on eligible network sites. Campaigns can include contextual targeting, manual selection of specific topics and placements, remarketing, demographic targeting, and interest targeting, among other things.

For advertisers who want to further expand the reach of their display campaigns, the Google Display Network will also benefit from gaming and video sites. Advertisers can place ads before, after and during the video broadcast. You can overlay video or text on the broadcast. Promotional images, videos, and text ads may be shown at the end of a broadcast. Listings are selected based on the auction. You can manage them through Google Ads by selecting sites dedicated to video and games on the network.

Recommendations to whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

Auction/payment model

The Google Ads system is built on the auction model. You can assign CPCs or CPMs to your ad placements on Google and our Display Network (Display Network) partners. The winner pays the minimum amount needed to show their ad on the page to beat the nearest competitor.

If you’re running a campaign on both networks, you can set a separate bid for the Display Network. This will allow you to manage the budget in accordance with your advertising goals.

Minimum deposit amount

1000 rubles

Billing currency

USD

Payment Methods

Individuals: Russian bank card, Capitalist, Admitad account;

Legal entities: payment by current account.