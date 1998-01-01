Available advertising formats

Banner ads — Text or image ads that appear above or next to content. Expandable ads — Ads that can be enlarged beyond their original dimensions, often through user interaction, such as scrolling down the page or hovering the mouse over the ad. Pop ads — Ads that appear in a secondary browser window. Pop-up ads appear before the initial browser window, while pop-out ads appear behind it. Video ads — Video ads can play before, during, or after the main video content. Examples of this type of ad can be seen on YouTube and Hulu. Mobile ads — Mobile ads can be ads within a mobile app or web ads that are optimized for display on mobile devices.

Advertising targeting options

Basic targeting: location, demographics, device type (PC, smartphone, tablet)

Remarketing

Linkedin social profiles

Predictive targeting: uses a combination of your ad content, landing pages and audience analysis signals to reach potential customers

Performance tracking and statistics capabilities

Conversion Tracking: Tracks the actions users take after clicking on your ad, such as purchases, signups, or other valuable interactions.

Metrics tracked: Conversions, Conversion Rate, Cost Per Conversion, Revenue Per Conversion. Universal Event Tracking (UET) Tag: Tracks a wide range of user actions on your site, not just conversions. This tag is required to set up conversion tracking, remarketing lists, and other user event tracking. Campaign Analytics: Provides detailed information on how your campaigns are performing across various metrics (clicks, impressions, CTR, CPC, etc.) Attribution Models: Allows you to see how different touchpoints impact conversions. Last click, first click, linear, etc. — these models help you understand the impact of different interactions with your ads throughout the customer journey. Audience Targeting & Analytics: Tracks the performance of your ads across different audience segments. With UET, you can create and track custom audiences (for example, people who visited a specific page or took a specific action). A/B Testing: Lets you test different versions of your ads, landing pages, or bidding strategies to see which ones perform best. Market Audiences and Custom Audiences: Tracks the performance of targeting users who are actively researching or buying in your industry. Microsoft Advertising Intelligence (MAI): A keyword research tool that helps you track and optimize the performance of your keywords. Performance Reporting: Provides customizable reports on different aspects of your campaigns. Offline Conversion Tracking: Tracks conversions that happen offline, such as in-store purchases or phone calls, and attributes them to your online ads.

Advertising network inventory

Search Inventory

— Bing Search: Ads appear on Bing search results pages (SERPs). Bing is the second-largest search engine in the world, serving millions of searches every day.

— Yahoo Search: Ads appear on Yahoo Search through a partnership with Microsoft.

— AOL Search: Ads appear on AOL search results. Audience Network Inventory

— Microsoft Audience Network (MSAN): The network includes native ads that appear on premium sites like MSN, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Edge, and more.

— LinkedIn Audience Targeting: Microsoft Advertising allows you to target LinkedIn audiences (e.g., job titles, industries) in the Microsoft Audience Network. Display Inventory

— MSN and Microsoft-owned properties: Ads appear on content-rich sites, reaching users who engage with news, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment content.

— Partner Sites: Powered by partnerships, ads can appear on a network of third-party websites, extending your reach beyond Microsoft’s own properties. Shopping Inventory

— Bing Shopping ads: Product ads appear in Bing search results. These ads include product images, prices, seller information, and are linked to the advertiser’s product feed.

— Microsoft Shopping campaigns: Similar to Google Shopping campaigns, these ads appear on Bing and the Microsoft Audience Network to reach users who are actively searching for products to buy. Video Inventory

— Microsoft Audience Network Video Ads: Video ads appear on MSN, Outlook.com, and other partner sites in the Microsoft Audience Network. This allows advertisers to reach users with video content outside of YouTube or social media platforms. Native Advertising

— In-Feed Ads: Ads appear in the content feed on MSN and Outlook.com. These ads are designed to be paired with editorial content.

— Article Ads: Ads appear within or alongside editorial articles on partner sites, offering contextual advertising opportunities. App Install Ads

— App Install Ads: Ads specifically designed to drive app downloads and may appear in Microsoft Audience Network and Bing search results. Local Inventory Ads

— Local Inventory Ads: Ads promote products available in nearby physical stores and appear to users who search for specific products on Bing. It connects online and offline inventory to help drive traffic to stores. Adaptive Search Ads

— Adaptive Search Ads: Dynamically generated ads automatically adjust their format and messaging to better match user search queries, improving relevance and performance. Dynamic Search Ads

— Dynamic Search Ads: Ads are automatically generated based on the content of your website, matching user queries with the most relevant pages on your site. Custom Audiences and Remarketing

— Custom Audiences: You can target a custom audience based on your data, reaching people who have previously engaged with your business across the Microsoft Search and Display Networks.

Who is this advertising platform’s traffic suitable for?

For owners of applications and Internet resources in the verticals: Games, E-commerce, Utilities, Services (Delivery, Travel, etc.).

Auction/payment model

CPC

Minimum deposit amount

$150 (including platform commission ~7%)

Billing currency

US dollar.

However, payment for account replenishment is possible in Russian rubles within your payment profile.

When paying in Russian rubles, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation rate on the replenishment date is used for conversion.

Payment methods