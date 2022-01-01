Available ad formats

myTarget allows you to create targeted ads for any request. The goals of the advertising campaign are divided into two main blocks: "Conversions" and "Awareness".

Depending on the goal you've chosen, a different set of ad formats are available to you. myTarget has a lot of them: carousel, multi-format, different video options (square, horizontal, full-screen, pre-roll), banner, teaser, audio ads and much more, including the setting of outdoor advertising on billboards throughout Russia.

You can also choose different platforms for displaying ads:

when paying for impressions, you can choose specific display locations on various resources

for the rest, choose between mobile and desktop impressions.

Targeting options рекламы

The following targeting options are available in myTarget:

Floor

Age

Geography

Contextual targeting (you can use search query history as a data source for audience segments)

Groups and Social Networking Applications

Behavioral and social characteristics (education, marital status, income level, occupation, etc.)

Interests

Segments (if you have your own list of leads)

Tracking Features of performance and statistics

The myTarget service provides all the main types of statistics: impressions, clicks, CTR, write-offs. You can view the following data:

Key metrics (Impressions, Clicks, Cost, CTR, CPC, eCPM, Revenue, ROMI, RRR),

Additional write-offs (For technology, For external data)

Goals (Post-click conversions, CR, eCPA, Revenue, ROMI, RRR)

Coverage (Growth of coverage, Average frequency, For the entire period, Frequency at the end of the period)

All video metrics (Start, Searches, Share of searches, Average viewing depth, Watching 10 seconds, Search cost, 25%, 50%, 75%)

Promo Post Metrics (App Link Click, Ad Post Click, Go to Group, External Link Click, Comment Button Click, Join Button Click, Class Button Click, Share Now Button Click, Button Click "Vote", Lead Ads applications sent)

Viral stats (Impressions, Reach, Ad post click, Group click, External link click, Vote button click, App link click, Video start, Join button click, Class button click, Button click "Comment", Pressing the "Share Now" button)

In-app events (Post-click conversions, CR, eCPA, Revenue, ROMI, RRR)

Offline Conversions (Conversions, CR, Acquisition Cost)

Promotional offers (Offer pending, Check loaded, Reward received)

MOAT

Playable Ads (Opens, Closes, Clicks)

The platform implements integration with third-party tracking systems: myTracker, Appsflyer, Adjust, AppMetrica, Branch.io, Tenjin.

UTM tags can be configured for Top.Mail.ru, Google Analytics, Openstat, and Yandex.Metrica.

Ad network inventory

myTarget covers the audiences of VK, Odnoklassniki, Mail.Ru projects. The audience of these projects is tens of millions of unique users per day.

Recommendations to whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

Huge coverage of Runet users, a large number of unique tools and a high level of automation will suit both beginners and experienced targetologists.

Auction/payment model

The type of payment depends on the goal and the optimization model you have chosen. You can pay for impressions, clicks, app installs, or video views. Payment type is selected separately for each campaign.

Possible types:

Minimum deposit amount

2400 rubles

Billing currency

Russian ruble

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance

Terms of replenishment

Bonuses from 9% to 12% Replenishment of myTarget advertising accounts is carried out according to the formula: credit amount * 1.12 / 1.2 . For example, with a payment of 100 thousand, the amount credited will be 93,333 ₽