Tracking and statistics capabilities

A campaign performance report is available for making decisions on further campaign management. Flexible settings allow you to create reports, charts, and customize data display.

SberAds has its own built-in analytics system — "Statistics from SberAds". This tool allows for in-depth analysis of user behavior on the website and advertising campaign results, including targeted actions by acquired users. Thanks to feedback from advertising campaigns, artificial intelligence can automatically optimize ad placements for the best results.

Advantages of "Statistics from SberAds":