SberAds
SberAds is a high-tech advertising platform for businesses, powered by artificial intelligence. The key advantage of SberAds is the use of previously unavailable user insights based on all modern Sber technologies.
Advantages of SberAds:
- Self-service platform
- Own advertising data operator — fully automated process of ad creative registration and transferring information to ERIR (Unified Register of Internet Advertisement)
- Proprietary analytics system "Statistics from SberAds"
Available advertising formats
- Text-graphic banner — a multi-format ad consisting of separate elements. A universal adaptive format ad suitable for promoting most products and services
- Graphic banner — all information in a single image
Dynamic ad builder for the best results
SberAds uses advanced machine learning technologies and generative neural networks to create advertising based on the advertiser's website:
- analysis of the advertiser's website pages and images
- instant check of uploaded data for compliance and safety requirements
- generation of "Title" and "Ad Text" is performed by a neural network based on the input information (website page, text entry)
- AI-text check for toxicity, spelling and punctuation errors
- adjustment of image display in ads of different sizes
Ad targeting options
The following targeting settings are available in SberAds:
- Sex
- Age
- Children present
- Income level
- Display regions
- Device types and OS
- Audience interests: more than 250 segments formed on the basis of anonymized banking data and internet user behavior using machine learning technologies
Tracking and statistics capabilities
A campaign performance report is available for making decisions on further campaign management. Flexible settings allow you to create reports, charts, and customize data display.
SberAds has its own built-in analytics system — "Statistics from SberAds". This tool allows for in-depth analysis of user behavior on the website and advertising campaign results, including targeted actions by acquired users. Thanks to feedback from advertising campaigns, artificial intelligence can automatically optimize ad placements for the best results.
Advantages of "Statistics from SberAds":
- Analytics for websites and applications
- Real-time report updates
- Report builder for collected data
- Simple installation and configuration of the counter
- Integration with SberAds advertising account
Advertising network inventory
Advertising is placed on Sber partner websites, as well as on external network websites (SSP) connected to the platform.
Who benefits from the traffic of this ad platform
Legal entities and advertising agencies
Auction/payment model
CPC
Minimum top-up amount
15,000 rubles (excluding VAT)
Payment methods
- Settlement account for IP/USN (Individual Entrepreneur/Simplified Tax System)
- Settlement account for OSNO (Common Tax System)
- Russian/foreign bank card
- Corporate Russian bank card
- Capitalist
- USDT
- International account
- From the balance of integrated affiliate networks
Billing currency
Russian ruble