Available advertising formats

Snap and story ads

Snap Ads are used to inform the consumer about a product. Its main goal is to capture the user’s attention, encourage them to swipe on the clip and make them view the full advertisement. Snap Ads also include live photos and GIFs.

Story Ads are a series of advertising snaps in the Discover section.

Collection ads

This is a full-screen advertisement with four additional clickable thumbnail images to showcase related products. If the user swipes up, they are redirected to a URL.

Lens: AR masks for the camera.

This is an interactive ad format with augmented reality elements. Brands can use masks to turn the user into their company logo or involve them in a game. This tool lets potential customers can see the product on themselves in real time. This format is most suitable for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands: cosmetics, glasses, and accessories, among others.

Dynamic ads

This ad type creates instant ads based on an uploaded product catalog. It uses built-in templates to create various vertical Snap ads from those images and data. The advertiser can choose one of the templates, then select the audience for targeting or re-engagement, and let the system display ads in real time.

Swipe to Call or Text

A simple ad format inviting users to contact the operator via call or message. When creating it, you can use a photo, video, company name, title, message, and call to action. The format is perfect for sales or bookings that have the advertising goals of ’Engagement’ and ’Awareness’. The creative is broadcasted for up to 6 seconds. It’s important to remember when you’re creating an ad in this format that targeting can only be set to the country where the mobile phone for contact is located.

Commercials

Commercials are 6-second non-skippable Snap Ads designed to increase awareness with high-quality premium content.

Product Catalog Ads

The ad format is intended to display products or services. It’s available in two types: image or video. To create a series of product ads, you can simply import existing product catalogs.

Targeting Capabilities and Reporting Tools

Location targeting

Demographics

Predefined audience groups

Devices

Mobile network operator

Within the demographics block, the ’extended demographics’ option deserves special attention. These are categories collected from third-party data from Datalogix and Experian. Users are divided into such parameters as education, income, employment type, marital status, and presence of children.

Snapchat reporting and metrics

In addition to desktop campaign results, Snapchat offers a mobile dashboard within its own Snapchat app.



In this same app, you can see which ads are awaiting approval or have been rejected.



The dashboard can be customized to add or remove metrics. The metrics themselves can be viewed on the go, thanks to mobile tracking.

The main feature of Snapchat Ads is the availability of metrics for swipe-up creatives. For example, a new metric compared to Facebook is eCPSU, which stands for «effective cost per swipe up».

Key metrics:

Impressions (paid impressions and total impressions)

Reach

Frequency

Video play frequency rates

Average screen time

Clicks

Advertising network inventory

The network offers many ways to stay connected, express yourself, and make friends:

There are 375 million active users daily.

83 million of them live in the United States, about 60 million live in Europe, and about 55 million in other countries.

58% of the audience are men; 42% are women.

Users spend an average time of half an hour in the app.

The largest age group remains 18-24 years.

Auction/payment model

The effective cost per thousand impressions (eCPM) is the average cost of a thousand views.

The effective cost per view (eCPV) is the average cost of a video view.

Effective cost per swipe up (eCPSU) is the average cost of a user swiping up on an ad.

The minimum deposit amount

15 USD

Payment methods

The following options are available if you pay as an individual: a Russian bank card, Admitad Wallet, and Capitalist (payments are available in rubles, dollars, euros, USDT, and Bitcoin).

Payment by invoice is available for legal entities.