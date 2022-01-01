Available ad formats

Taboola uses an automated cropping solution to tailor each image to the individual dimensions of placements on the Taboola network. For this reason, it's best to use a landscape image with an aspect ratio of 16:9, 4:3, or 1:1. All placements require a minimum width of 1000px and a minimum height of 600px, and a maximum file size of 2.5MB allowed.

Video branding

Branding Video is Taboola's video solution for advertisers targeting brand awareness goals. Branding Video is an in-feed solution that allows marketers to share their brand messages at moments of heightened attention and interest without pushing the user. Formats: MP4, MOV

You can find a more detailed recommendation on creating and designing creatives here https://help.taboola.com/hc/en-us/articles/115006880507-Title-and-Thumbnail-Best-Practices

Targeting advertising options

GEO. Available country, subject within the state, city. Moreover, the base is extensive, there are also small settlements;

gender, age and other personal characteristics;

device. From the desktop and mobile gadgets, as we have already specified, the audience is approximately equal in number;

BY.

Available and marketplace audiences. Traffic lists already sorted by specific interests. By adding one, we will make the search more relevant, but narrow the reach. There are no restrictions on adding, but after a couple of clicks on the "pluses", the selected audience will drop very much. We recommend focusing on one specific group, rather than adding several to the filter at once.

Use a lookalike base as well. Finding an audience match for a set of specific parameters. You choose the level of similarity. There are 5 criteria available - from 5% to 25%. The higher the level of compliance, the narrower the traffic, but the higher the quality. For a test company, we recommend keeping this parameter in the range of 10-15%.

Tracking Features of performance and statistics

Campaign reporting

Your campaign reports allow you to view and analyze your campaign data. The reports give you everything you need to understand what's happening with your campaigns, including performance information that can be used for Improving Your Campaigns

A number of filters are available to help you view your campaign data.

View data by time

View Campaign Data

View site data

View data by location

View data by platform

View data by campaign elements

View data by day of the week

On the Campaign Summary page, you will see the following metrics for any report you retrieve.

Impressions is the total number of times your campaign items were loaded per page. Each time your campaign item is displayed, it counts as one impression.

Visible Screen Impressions is the total number of times your campaign items have been viewed by users. Each time your campaign item is on screen for 1 second (by MRC standards), this counts as one impression.

CTR (Click Through Rate) - measures the percentage of users who clicked on your campaign items. CTR is calculated by dividing the number of clicks for your campaign items by the number of impressions for your campaign items.

Viewable CTR (vCTR) - Measures the percentage of users who clicked on campaign items that were viewed by users. Viewable CTR is calculated by dividing the number of clicks for your campaign items by the number of visible screen impressions for your campaign items.

Clicks is the total number of clicks received by items in your campaign.

Average CPC is the average amount you pay per click. This is calculated by dividing the total cost of your clicks by the total number of clicks.

CPM (cost per thousand impressions) is the amount you pay per thousand impressions of your campaign items. For example, if your CPM is $0.25, that means you pay $0.25 for every 1 000 impressions of your campaign items.

Viewable CPM (vCPM) is the amount you pay for the visible CPM of your campaign items. For example, if your Viewable CPM is $0.25, that means that you pay $0.25 for every 1,000 views of your campaign items in the visible screen area.

Conversion rate (CVR) is the percentage of visitors from your Taboola campaigns that converted (purchase, page view, etc.). The conversion rate is calculated by dividing the number of users who converted by the number of users who clicked on elements of your campaign .

Conversions. This is the conversion determined by the conversion tracked by the code Conversion Tracking Taboola on your site.

CPA (Cost Per Action) is the amount you pay for each of the conversions you define, such as a product purchase, page view, or email subscription. To calculate the average cost per conversion of a campaign, divide the total amount of money spent by the number of conversions For example, if you spend $500 and get 10 conversions, your cost per conversion will be $500/10 = $50. href="https://help.taboola.com/hc/en-us/articles/115006602167-Overview-Your-Cost-Per-Action-CPA-">here.

Spent is the total cost of your campaign over the selected time period.

CPCV (Cost Per View Completed) . Your campaign will be optimized to achieve a CPCV of X, but you'll be charged each time your ad is shown. This metric is based on tabula completion.

Completed views - all video views that have been watched to the end.

About Conversion Attribution

The Campaign Summary reports two types of conversion attribution:

Click-through conversions: occurs when a person clicks on your ad and then takes an action on your page within 30 days.

View-through conversions: occurs when a person sees your ad, doesn't click on it, but later takes an action on your page within 24 hours of seeing the ad. Note. View-through conversions refer only to views in the visible area of the screen, based on the standard definition

MRC , согласно которому 50 % находятся в поле зрения более одной секунды.

Ad network inventory

Taboola focuses on native advertising.

With large scale, unique content consumption data, and world-class AI technology, we help thousands of advertisers reach their audiences with compelling native advertising in a brand-safe environment. Consumers see your content or product when they are in "discovery mode" and are most open to discovering something new and exciting. Taboola has proven to be effective throughout the shopper journey, from raising awareness to driving online shopping.

Recommendations to whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

But we will also look at statistics and our previous experience with Taboola and compile our list of TOP verticals:

Finance. A significant part of the service sites is devoted to financial topics. Moreover, these are expert resources where people go mainly in search of analytics, market forecasts. Therefore, financial offers for investment are asked for. And deposits on such offers rarely cost less than $ 200 in the database and they have no ceiling at all. These are ideal services where you need to catch a large investor. This also includes offers for lending, trust financial management. Gray schemes, of course, cannot be advertised here;

ICO. A specific layer, it is rarely singled out as a separate vertical, usually combined with cryptocurrency. But the crypt on Taboola is moderate, but crowdfunding on ICO is productive. The main thing is to choose a really "tasty" offer, with an emphasis on innovation. It is noteworthy that Taboola recommends not to drive traffic from the native directly to the offer by creating an intermediate link - a landing page or an expert custom article in a popular blog. White Paper in most ICOs can easily take on this role. We kill a couple of birds with one stone at the same time;

Rehab. An even more specific vertical. For those who have not come across these, these are rehabilitation offers. Most often, after drug addiction, but rehabilitation after alcoholism is also used. In Europe, it is not popular in principle, but in the USA it is in demand. The percentage of traffic from States - the most massive, respectively, try;

Education. There are no cheap offers for education, but lead generation on this vertical is a difficult task. The client base is strictly limited, the client must go warmed up without fail, his solvency is of high importance. Traffic from Taboola satisfies all criteria completely;

Mobile games and applications. The project also uses In-app traffic. Therefore, it is possible to drive to applications. And it does not lose to its niche competitors, the percentage of mobile traffic is 49%. When working in the designated vertical, remember that creatives are subject to serious moderation. If the check will suspect elements of adult (which is not uncommon for any RPG), as well as excessive violence, the creative will be banned;

Commodity. It is presented in all its diversity. Goods from online stores, appliances, gadgets will do well. In principle, there are no restrictions, but use only white gambling offers. And it's better to concentrate on expensive goods, promote accounts on Chinese exchanges through Taboola - this is illogical waste of budget;

Dating. A sought-after vertical, but it is mostly related to adult restrictions. As we have already clarified, it is difficult to find a creative with a good CTR if it fits into all the frameworks of the service. Despite this, the exhaust from dating is normal, the topic is, in principle, popular in countries of the first and second world;

Nutra. Use only cosmetics offers. Moreover, it would be logical to cooperate with the offers of agents that sell popular brands at their own price. Of course, only originals, no fakes. Health products go badly, it is not recommended to pour expensive traffic on them.

Auction/payment model

CPM, CPC, CPV

The Taboola algorithm takes into account two important factors that help figure out when and where to recommend elements of your campaign: click through rate (CTR) and cost per click (CPC).

CTR or click through rate is a metric how interested users are in your content. The higher the CTR, the more elements of your campaign will be recommended to users.

CPC, or cost per click, shows how much you are willing to pay per click. The higher the CPC, the more competitive your campaign items will be online, which means they will show more often.

Taboola's Smart Bid feature eliminates manual bid adjustments to ensure advertisers get the best-performing placements with the lowest cost.

Minimum deposit amount

200 USD

Billing currency

USD

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance

Terms of replenishment

No bonus is provided for replenishment of Tabula advertising cabinets. Crediting occurs minus VAT and 1% commission. Funds inside the cabinet are converted into dollars at the rate of the Central Bank on the day of replenishment + 3%. For example, with a payment of $1,000, the credited amount will be $1,000/1.2/1.01 = $825.08