Available ad formats

The ad format is text only.

Its size is up to 160 characters.

The only ad format available is text with a button. By clicking on the button, the user goes to a channel, a bot, or a post in Telegram, depending on the settings of the ad.

Ads are visible in the mobile and desktop versions of the messenger, located at the bottom of the post feed.

Ad targeting options

Basic settings:

Price;

Total budget;

Channel language;

Channel topics (42 topics available to choose from);

Selecting channels for placement in automatic or manual mode;

You can add specific URLs of channels in which you prefer placement (you can add up to 50 channels);

The ability to exclude channel topics in which placement is definitely not planned;

Ability to exclude specific channels from the placement list;

User interests.

Performance tracking and statistics capabilities

Ad clicks are not tracked. In statistics you can only see the number of people who subscribed to the channel or launched the bot.

In the analytics section you can track your results.

Statistics available:

at the account level

At the account level, in general statistics you can see 10 indicators for each ad: current status, launch date, views and subscriptions, spent budget and other parameters. In this section, you can see all the campaigns launched in your account, even those that are no longer active. There is no data visualization or ability to download the report.

You can also see a graph with views and the number of subscriptions to the channel based on advertising results. The graph is located in the Manage budget section, in the Statistics tab. The data in it is visible for a month.

These statistics can be viewed by day and for the last 5 minutes. The report can be downloaded in CSV format.

at the individual ad level

At the ad level, you can view the results for each ad in the Info section. The section will display the same indicators as on the general graph: views and subscriptions. The report can be downloaded.

Telegram Ads does not show subscriber data - information about their interests, location, marital status, and so on. Therefore, you will not be able to find out which audience saw the ads and who clicked on them.

You can request an audience portrait from the owners of the channels in which you want to advertise. A general portrait of Telegram users is available on the websites of research companies such as TGStat or Mediascope.

Ad network inventory

Telegram provides a free and secure messaging service to over 700 million monthly active users worldwide.

In addition to sending private messages and chatting in private groups, Telegram users can subscribe to public one-to-many one-to-many channels.

Every month, Telegram users generate over 500 billion views across one-to-many channels.

Recommendations for whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

Only 1 company can be advertised in one account (all links to channels, sites, bots must belong to one organization)

Advertising from an ad can lead to an external website, channel, chatbot or Telegram post. If you plan to link to your channel, it must contain at least 5 posts)

Ads will be shown in channels with at least 1000 subscribers.

The advertising post is located at the bottom of the feed marked “advertising.

The text of the advertisement can be no more than 160 characters.

The ad can only consist of text (photos and videos cannot be used). Emojis are allowed.

Advertising in Telegram is paid according to the CPC model. The minimum price is 1.5-2 euros per 1000 impressions. Advertisers participate in an automatic auction; an ad with a higher bid is allowed to be shown.

Requirements for advertising publication:

Don't use more than one emoji and one exclamation point in one ad.

Avoid spelling and punctuation errors, including unnecessary spaces.

Do not address users on a first-name basis.

Do not use words written in capslock or Latin (except for the names of registered brands)

Don't use different fonts (EXAMPLE)

Do not use the imperative mood (“click”, “write”)

Do not use expressions that single out specific audience groups (“men only”)

The links to which advertising leads must be working and lead to a website, channel, chatbot or post of relevant content.

The subject of the advertising message must fully comply with Telegram advertising requirements.

Topics prohibited for promotion:

shocking or sexual content

hatred, violence, harassment

violation of third party rights (copyright)

deceptive, misleading advertising

Political advertising, elections, religion

gambling (including lotteries, sports betting)

uncertified medical services, medicines, supplements

drugs, alcohol, tobacco

weapons and explosives

spam programs and malware

dubious goods or services (counterfeit brands, human trafficking, people databases, etc.)

You will find detailed requirements for advertising in Telegram here: https://promote.telegram.org/guidelines#2-editorial-requirements

Auction/Payment Model

Advertising in Telegram Ads is paid using the CPM model. When setting up, you need to specify a bid - this is the price you are willing to pay for 1000 impressions. The minimum bet is 1.5-2 euros.

Payment for advertising occurs according to the CPM model (Cost Per Mille, price per 1000 impressions), the minimum CPM is €2.

Advertising works on the principle of a first-price auction: whoever offers the highest price for 1000 impressions will show their advertisement at a specific point in time.

An impression to one user in the desktop and mobile versions is counted as 2 impressions.

Minimum replenishment amount

1500 €

Billing currency

Euro

Payment Methods

The following options are available for payment as an individual: Russian bank card; Admitad balance; Capitalist (payment possible in rubles, dollars, euros, USDT and bitcoins).