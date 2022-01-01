Available ad formats

There are 4 placement options available in Traffic Junky:



Static banner (available from all devices)

The static banner is available in several sizes and has several placement options for both mobile devices and PC. Acceptable file formats: JPEG, GIF, png. Animation is allowed.

Videos banner

Video banner is available on both mobile devices and PC.

Acceptable file formats: MPEG, MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV

In-stream video

In-Stream video format is available on both mobile devices and PC. Acceptable file formats: MPEG, MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV. Maximum video length - 30 sec

Popunders

Popunders format is available both on mobile devices and on PC.

For more information about all possible formats and sizes of static and video banners, see https://www.trafficjunky.com/advertiser/ad-formats/

Targeting advertising options

Traffic Junky offers many targeting features for a wide variety of locations and devices. Using algorithms, Traffic Junky can

help you discover, target, and optimize the most responsive audiences for your brand's proven targeting technologies and experiences.



Targeting Features

Control the effectiveness of your campaign using targeting features. Use tools like location, demographics, and keywords to reach your campaign goals.



Location

Target your audience, wherever they are. Deliver the right message based on their location and proximity.



Demographic

Create, target, or filter your campaign audiences based on their demographics.



Keywords

Target your campaign to visitor tastes with keywords, search terms, and other contextual goals.



Optimization and automation

Use our advanced automation and optimization features to improve your campaign performance even in offline mode. Bid automation, source optimization, and cumulative CPA control have never been easier.



Bidder

Set your target CPA and let our algorithm automatically optimize your auction bids



Rules

Traffic Junky's rules feature allows you to define certain behaviors and exclude sources that don't convert.



Autopilot

Automate your ads with Autopilot. Make sure your potential customers are shown the most engaging and converting ads.



Device and Network Features

This feature allows you to target ads based on specific criteria such as ISP, mobile phone, IP -address and device. Learn more when you reach your desired audience.



Device targeting

Engage with your audience on desktop, tablet, and mobile

IP targeting

Target visitors to specific IP addresses or define a range of IP addresses to target audience.



Internet Service Provider Targeting

Target audience by wireless carrier or ISP. Access to an extensive list of thousands of global mobile Internet providers.



Mobile communications

Target audience based on their Internet connection via WiFi or Carrier.



Browser and OS capabilities

Take advantage of our browser and OS and find the right audience based on the technologies they use.



OS Targeting

This feature allows you to segment your audience by OS like Windows, macOS , iOS, Android and more.



Browser language targeting

Include or exclude up to 5 languages to focus on your specific audience.



Browser targeting

Target audience based on their browser of choice. This feature is useful if your creatives do not comply with Google advertising.

Ad Network Statistics

Visitors to our network from all over the world; and over 75% of our visitors are from Tier 1 traffic countries in North America and Europe. We also have a significant presence in Asia. 150 Million daily visitors. 4.6 billion daily ad impressions,

Top verticals promoted in our network: Dating, Adult Entertainment, Gambling, Health & Wellness, Games

Auction/payment model

Payment for Traffic Junky advertising is carried out through an auction. Available payment models - CPM.

Minimum deposit amount

120 USD

Billing currency

USD

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance.