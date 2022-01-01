Traffic Junky
Available ad formats
There are 4 placement options available in Traffic Junky:
Static banner (available from all devices)
The static banner is available in several sizes and has several placement options for both mobile devices and PC. Acceptable file formats: JPEG, GIF, png. Animation is allowed.
Videos banner
Video banner is available on both mobile devices and PC.
Acceptable file formats: MPEG, MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV
In-stream video
In-Stream video format is available on both mobile devices and PC. Acceptable file formats: MPEG, MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV. Maximum video length - 30 sec
Popunders
Popunders format is available both on mobile devices and on PC.
For more information about all possible formats and sizes of static and video banners, see https://www.trafficjunky.com/advertiser/ad-formats/
Targeting advertising options
Traffic Junky offers many targeting features for a wide variety of locations and devices. Using algorithms, Traffic Junky can
help you discover, target, and optimize the most responsive audiences for your brand's proven targeting technologies and experiences.
Targeting Features
Control the effectiveness of your campaign using targeting features. Use tools like location, demographics, and keywords to reach your campaign goals.
Location
Target your audience, wherever they are. Deliver the right message based on their location and proximity.
Demographic
Create, target, or filter your campaign audiences based on their demographics.
Keywords
Target your campaign to visitor tastes with keywords, search terms, and other contextual goals.
Optimization and automation
Use our advanced automation and optimization features to improve your campaign performance even in offline mode. Bid automation, source optimization, and cumulative CPA control have never been easier.
Bidder
Set your target CPA and let our algorithm automatically optimize your auction bids
Rules
Traffic Junky's rules feature allows you to define certain behaviors and exclude sources that don't convert.
Autopilot
Automate your ads with Autopilot. Make sure your potential customers are shown the most engaging and converting ads.
Device and Network Features
This feature allows you to target ads based on specific criteria such as ISP, mobile phone, IP -address and device. Learn more when you reach your desired audience.
Device targeting
Engage with your audience on desktop, tablet, and mobile
IP targeting
Target visitors to specific IP addresses or define a range of IP addresses to target audience.
Internet Service Provider Targeting
Target audience by wireless carrier or ISP. Access to an extensive list of thousands of global mobile Internet providers.
Mobile communications
Target audience based on their Internet connection via WiFi or Carrier.
Browser and OS capabilities
Take advantage of our browser and OS and find the right audience based on the technologies they use.
OS Targeting
This feature allows you to segment your audience by OS like Windows, macOS , iOS, Android and more.
Browser language targeting
Include or exclude up to 5 languages to focus on your specific audience.
Browser targeting
Target audience based on their browser of choice. This feature is useful if your creatives do not comply with Google advertising.
Ad Network Statistics
Visitors to our network from all over the world; and over 75% of our visitors are from Tier 1 traffic countries in North America and Europe. We also have a significant presence in Asia. 150 Million daily visitors. 4.6 billion daily ad impressions,
Top verticals promoted in our network: Dating, Adult Entertainment, Gambling, Health & Wellness, Games
Auction/payment model
Payment for Traffic Junky advertising is carried out through an auction. Available payment models - CPM.
Minimum deposit amount
120 USD
Billing currency
USD
Payment Methods
For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance.