2GIS is an international IT company with a multi-million audience. It develops a digital city directory with interactive maps and navigation features, offering extensive tools for finding and purchasing a wide range of goods and services. With 2GIS, you can find the nearest restaurant or a club for your child, buy clothes, electronics, airline tickets, rent real estate, and much more.

Available advertising formats

Geocontextual advertising

  • Displayed to the user based on their search queries across all 2GIS platforms, including mobile apps, websites, business versions, and 2GIS partner sites.
  • Allows the user to explore detailed information about offers and promotions.
  • Provides the opportunity to go to the website, mobile app, or messengers for further actions.
  • Displays the distance to the advertised object and helps you build a route to it.
  • Ads can appear as product storefronts or stories featuring current discounts and promotions.
  • Your ad can even be shown when users search for competitors, if they do not advertise on 2GIS.

Media advertising

  • Banners on the map in the directory
  • Logos/premium logos on the map, dashboard, and in the category list
  • Stories on the dashboard and on geo objects
  • Special ad formats for FMCG and pharma brands
Banners on the map
Premium logos on the map
Logos on the dashboard
Logos in the category list
Stories on the dashboard
Stories on the geo objects

Media advertising in navigation services

  • Logo on the map in the Navigator
  • Billboard in the Navigator
  • Banner displayed when stopped in the Navigator
Logo on the map in the Navigator
Billboard in the Navigator
Banner displayed when stopped in the Navigator

Targeting capabilities

2GIS offers flexible targeting options based on:

  • Cities
  • User activity field
  • User search queries
  • Exact location (for offline business)

Tracking and statistics capabilities

Measure ad performance with key metrics:

  • Number of impressions
  • Website visits
  • Clicks on address
  • Number of users who opened the ad card
  • Number of users who clicked "Call"
  • Number of users who built a route to the advertised object

You can request all data from your personal manager. For deeper analytics and user activity tracking, use the AdRiver pixel — a powerful analytics tool integrated with 2GIS.

Advertising network inventory

Cross-platform ad placements across the 2GIS website and mobile app.

Who this advertising network is for

Suitable for all business categories, including:

  • Real estate
  • Online and offline retail
  • Gas stations
  • Financial services
  • Telecommunications

Auction/payment model

You pay for displaying your ads on the 2GIS platform for the selected period.

Minimum top-up amount

100,000 rubles

Payment methods

  • Settlement account for individual entrepreneurs (IP) / simplified tax system (USN)
  • Settlement account for common tax system (OSNO)
  • Russian or foreign bank card
  • Corporate Russian bank card
  • Capitalist
  • USDT
  • International account
  • From the balance of integrated affiliate networks

