2GIS
2GIS is an international IT company with a multi-million audience. It develops a digital city directory with interactive maps and navigation features, offering extensive tools for finding and purchasing a wide range of goods and services. With 2GIS, you can find the nearest restaurant or a club for your child, buy clothes, electronics, airline tickets, rent real estate, and much more.
Available advertising formats
Geocontextual advertising
- Displayed to the user based on their search queries across all 2GIS platforms, including mobile apps, websites, business versions, and 2GIS partner sites.
- Allows the user to explore detailed information about offers and promotions.
- Provides the opportunity to go to the website, mobile app, or messengers for further actions.
- Displays the distance to the advertised object and helps you build a route to it.
- Ads can appear as product storefronts or stories featuring current discounts and promotions.
- Your ad can even be shown when users search for competitors, if they do not advertise on 2GIS.
Media advertising
- Banners on the map in the directory
- Logos/premium logos on the map, dashboard, and in the category list
- Stories on the dashboard and on geo objects
- Special ad formats for FMCG and pharma brands
Media advertising in navigation services
- Logo on the map in the Navigator
- Billboard in the Navigator
- Banner displayed when stopped in the Navigator
Targeting capabilities
2GIS offers flexible targeting options based on:
- Cities
- User activity field
- User search queries
- Exact location (for offline business)
Tracking and statistics capabilities
Measure ad performance with key metrics:
- Number of impressions
- Website visits
- Clicks on address
- Number of users who opened the ad card
- Number of users who clicked "Call"
- Number of users who built a route to the advertised object
You can request all data from your personal manager. For deeper analytics and user activity tracking, use the AdRiver pixel — a powerful analytics tool integrated with 2GIS.
Advertising network inventory
Cross-platform ad placements across the 2GIS website and mobile app.
Who this advertising network is for
Suitable for all business categories, including:
- Real estate
- Online and offline retail
- Gas stations
- Financial services
- Telecommunications
Auction/payment model
You pay for displaying your ads on the 2GIS platform for the selected period.
Minimum top-up amount
100,000 rubles
Payment methods
- Settlement account for individual entrepreneurs (IP) / simplified tax system (USN)
- Settlement account for common tax system (OSNO)
- Russian or foreign bank card
- Corporate Russian bank card
- Capitalist
- USDT
- International account
- From the balance of integrated affiliate networks