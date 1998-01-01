Available advertising formats

Banners

Banners appear in a specific location on the screen in a specified size.

Fullscreen advertising

It is a full-screen banner/video that remains until the user closes it.

Rewarded Video

This is the most common type of Unity Ads. Players are rewarded for watching the entire ad within the app.

Playable advertising

Playable advertising is advertising units that allow the player to interact with advertising content. It is implemented using rewarded advertising units and full-screen ads.

Advertising targeting options

The following targeting options are available in Unity Ads:

Geographical Targeting: Customize ad delivery to users based on their location, allowing you to take into account regional characteristics and preferences. Demographic Targeting: Target by gender, age, language, and other demographic indicators, allowing you to reach specific groups of users. Contextual Targeting: Display ads depending on the content of the app, which increases the relevance and effectiveness of advertising. Behavioral Targeting: Use user behavior data, such as app usage history, in-game activity, or interests. Device Targeting: Customize ad delivery to specific device types or operating systems. Game Data Targeting: Use data about a player’s progress or behavior in a game to display more targeted advertising (for example, an ad may be shown after reaching a certain level).

Performance tracking and statistics capabilities

Attribution Tracking: Tools to track where your app installs come from. Revenue Reporting: Detailed ad revenue reports, including revenue by country, user, device, and more. KPI Monitoring: Track impressions, clicks, installs, eCPM, user retention, and other metrics to measure the success of your campaigns. User Behavior Analysis: Track user actions after ad interactions, such as in-app purchases, engagement, and app usage time. Cross-Platform Tracking: Track user interactions with ads across devices and platforms to provide a more complete picture of the user journey. ROAS: Reports that show how much revenue was generated for every dollar spent, allowing you to optimize your ad spend. A/B Testing: Experiment with different ad versions to see which one is bringing in the most revenue. A/B Testing: Run tests ... if the one is bringing in the most revenue. A/B Testing: Run tests with different ad versions to see if the one is bringing in the most revenue. A/B Testing: Run tests with different ad versions to see the greatest return.

Who is this advertising platform’s traffic suitable for?

Direct advertisers and advertising agencies for promoting applications, developers, brands targeting the gaming audience.

Auction/payment model

CPI, CPV

Minimum deposit amount

1000$

Billing currency

US dollar.

However, payment for account replenishment is possible in Russian rubles within your payment profile.

When paying in Russian rubles, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation exchange rate on the replenishment date is used for conversion.

Payment methods