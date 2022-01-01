Available ad formats

There are two types of targeted advertising on VKontakte:

Advertising entry

Advertising post - advertisements that are embedded in a news feed or on a community wall. Text-graphic block (TGB) - advertisements in the format of a small picture and short text. This format is only available in the desktop version of the site.”

When you click on the “More” button: “Users see advertising posts along with the usual content they subscribe to and posts from friends. An advertising post may contain pictures, videos, audio recordings, a button, a survey and other elements. Site visitors see advertising posts in both desktop and mobile versions of the site, as well as in mobile applications for iOS, Android and other operating systems.



When you click on a text-graphic ad, the user goes to the link you specified link to the site or community.

Advertising in the news feed

Advertisements are displayed in the VKontakte news feed, next to other publications that people see from computers, tablets and mobile phones.

Carousel

Add up to ten images per ad, each with its own link.

Universal recording

One or more images, GIF animation or video — you choose in what form to tell people about your products or services.

Record with button

Add a call-to-action button to your ad to increase the number of site visitors or community followers.

Record with video and button

Add a button to your video ad to get more targeted actions along with the media effect.

The video starts automatically when the ad is shown to the user, and clicking the button opens your link. search depth statistics are available for advertisements.

Collection of applications

Collect contacts of those who are ready to become your clients directly from the advertisement. Questionnaires can be flexibly customized so that users share exactly the information you need.

Website advertising

Add a title, logo, description, large image or video, provide a link and attract visitors to your site directly from the news feed. The ad does not require linking to the VKontakte community, and the transition is carried out by clicking on any of its areas.

Personal page advertising

Promote your personal brand — just provide a link to your personal page or post from it. The ad does not require linking to the VKontakte community, and the transition is carried out by clicking on any of its areas.

Advertising VK Mini Apps

Attract users to the mini-app — add a title, logo, description, large image or video, and provide a link to the app. The ad does not require linking to the VKontakte community, and the transition is carried out by clicking on any of its areas.

Text-graphic block (TGB)

TGB advertisements are displayed on VKontakte on the left under the main menu in the form of short blocks with images and text. Advertising messages are placed only in the full version of the site and are not shown on mobile devices.

Community

Post a short description and image to attract new subscribers to the VKontakte community.

External site

Attract new visitors to your website using the TGB format.

VKontakte application or game

The «Play» or «Launch» buttons will attract new participants to the application or game hosted by VKontakte.

Ad targeting options

Geography

Using geography settings, you can show ads to people living in certain countries, regions, cities, and even on specific streets.

Demography

Demographics settings allow you to select users of the age, gender and marital status you need.

Birthday boys and their friends

With Birthday targeting, you can show ads to people whose birthday is today, tomorrow, or this week.

Interests and behavior

Choose to display ads to users who are interested in a specific topic or who are actively interested in something at the moment.

Communities

Show ads to subscribers of specific communities and events. Or vice versa — exclude them.

Retargeting

Show ads to users who have already shown their interest in your company — they visited your website, added something to their cart, made a purchase, or simply saw your ad.

Devices, browsers and operating systems

Using targeting data, you can show ads to users of specific devices, browsers, and operating systems. A user falls into the target audience if he has logged into VKontakte several times over the last 14 days from this device.

Performance tracking and statistics capabilities

For all advertisements you can see statistics online.

Example of statistics in the advertising account

You can upload VKontakte advertising statistics to a file in the «Export statistics» section

Detailed statistics

For advertising posts, detailed record statistics are available on transitions to the site, the number of entries and unsubscribes in the community, as well as information on complaints about the ad. Details can be viewed on the ad page.

Detailed statistics in your account

Ad network inventory

If an advertising post contains a video uploaded via the VKontakte player, then statistics on views of the video also appear.

It is also possible to generate the necessary parameters for UTM links yourself. Statistics are collected using third-party analytics systems that must be installed on your website and configured correctly, for example, Yandex.Metrica or Google Analytics.

Basic information: «On average, in the first quarter of 2022, the number of Russian monthly users was 73.4 million, and the average daily audience of VKontakte in Russia was 47.2 million. According to Mediascope, 84% of the Russian Internet audience visits VKontakte every month, and 52% — every day.» By clicking on the «More details» button, you can specify statistics from the VK press service report for the 1st quarter of 2022 from here https://vk.com/press/q1-2022-results and update it in a timely manner.

Recommendations for whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

VK is one of the most popular social networks in Russia and other CIS countries. On VKontakte you can find an audience of any age, social status, interest and place of residence.

Auction/Payment Model

Basic information: «Payment for VK advertising is carried out through an auction. Available payment models — CPM, CPC». When you click on the «More details» button: «Targeted advertising on VKontakte is a popular promotion tool. It is logical that at the same time hundreds of advertisers want to show their ads to the same people as you. To determine which ad the user will see, the system uses the auction principle. Available payment models — CPM, CPC. When creating an advertisement, you select an audience and set a cost — place a bid that you are willing to pay for a click on your ad (CPC payment model) or per thousand impressions (CPM model payment).VKontakte operates a so-called first price auction — if you win the auction, you will pay for the placement the price that you indicated».

Minimum replenishment amount is 1000 rubles

1000 rubles.

Billing currency

Russian ruble

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: Russian bank card; Capitalist; Admitad balance. To pay as a legal entity, payment by invoice is possible, available jurisdictions for payment: Russian Federation, Germany, UAE.

Replenishment conditions

Bonus from 9% to 12.5% There is a 12% bonus for replenishing VK targeting advertising accounts. For example, with a payment of 100 thousand, the credit amount will be 112,000 rubles.