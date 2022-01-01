Available advertising formats

For advertisers, options for placement are ’Seedings’ and ’Content Order’.

‘Seedings’ section

The advertiser creates a creative in the post format,

the author publishes it in their community.

The creative is a post that will be published on behalf of the community. The post consists of text (up to 2,000 characters) and can contain up to 10 attachments (images or videos).

The advertising post will be automatically deleted 24 hours after publication — such are the reporting requirements of the advertising data operator. In some cases, the creative remains on the community wall longer, so that statistics on the advertising post can be correctly collected.

‘Content Order’ section

‘Content Order’ is the creation and placement of native advertising according to the brief from the advertiser. In addition to ready-made placements (seedings), advertisers can order advertising posts from authors according to briefs.

In which formats content can be placed:

Posts;

Clips.

Advertising targeting capabilities and Statistics review tools

GEO: city, location;

Gender, age, and other personal characteristics;

Subjects;

CPM.

Reports on advertising campaigns are available in the personal account.

When choosing placement in the ‘seedings’ section, you can analyze statistics for each creative separately.

When clicking on the row of the dashboard, the user goes to the creative page and can view all placement data in detail.

Advertising network inventory

The VK team has developed its own native advertising exchange — VK AdBlogger. Here, authors with an audience of 1,000 subscribers can register, and advertisers will select suitable influencers using multi-level filters.

VK AdBlogger is a convenient tool for advertising your business in VKontakte communities. The platform allows advertisers of any scale to find an effective format to solve marketing tasks:

native integrations with major bloggers — to attract the attention of a wide audience;

placing posts in thematic publics allows ’warming up’ the target audience;

seedings in niche communities help stimulate target actions — subscriptions to the community or transitions to the site.

In VK AdBlogger, it is easy to find authors with the required audience for business tasks, using an accurate filter system: by topics, audiences, engagement, and other parameters. The cost of advertising is set by the content authors.

Advertising can be placed in posts and clips by selected authors. The advertiser can upload ready-made advertising creatives or compose a brief according to which the author will create content in their style, agree on it, and place it.

According to the VK AdBlogger team, large advertising brands and more than 10,000 communities have already joined.

In the future, through VK AdBlogger, it will be possible to place ads not only on VKontakte but also on other VK platforms.

VK AdBlogger is available on desktop and mobile devices.

Advertisers have access to:

exact community search for promotion;

statistics on communities and advanced analytics.

Auction/payment model

CPM, CPC.

Minimum deposit amount:

-

Payment methods

Individual:

cards of Russian banks;

Admitad Wallet;

Capitalist (payment is possible in rubles, dollars, euros, USDT, and bitcoins.

For legal entities, payment can be made by invoice.