Available ad formats

There are two types of targeted advertising on VKontakte:

Advertising entry

Sponsored postSponsored post - ads that are embedded in the news feed or on the community wall. Text-graphic block (TGB) - ads in the format of a small picture and short text. This format is only available on the desktop version of the site.”

When clicking on the “Details” button: “Users see sponsored posts along with familiar content they follow and posts from friends. A promotional post may contain images, video, audio, a button, a poll, and other elements. Site visitors see advertisements both in the desktop and mobile versions of the site, as well as in mobile applications for iOS, Android and other operating systems.



When clicking on a text and image ad, the user goes to a link to a website or community.

News Feed Advertising

Advertisements are displayed in the VKontakte news feed, next to other publications that people see from computers, tablets and mobile phones.

Carousel

Add up to ten images per ad, each with its own link.

Universal notation

One or more images, GIF-animation or video - you choose how to tell people about your products or services.

Recording with a button

Add a call-to-action button to your ad to increase the number of visitors to your site or subscribers to your community.

Recording with video and button

Add a button to your video ad to get more targeted actions along with the media effect.

The video starts automatically when the ad is shown to the user, and clicking on the button opens your link. statistics on screening depth is available for ads.

Collection of applications

Collect contacts of those who are ready to become your client, directly from the advertisement. Questionnaires can be flexibly configured so that users share exactly the information that you need.

Site advertising

Add a title, logo, description, large image or video, add a link, and drive visitors to your site right from your news feed. The announcement does not require binding to the VKontakte community, and the transition is carried out by clicking on any of its areas.

Personal Page Advertising

Promote your personal brand - just link to your personal page or post from it. The announcement does not require binding to the VKontakte community, and the transition is carried out by clicking on any of its areas.

Advertise VK Mini Apps

Engage users in a mini-app - add a title, logo, description, large image or video, provide a link to the application. The announcement does not require binding to the VKontakte community, and the transition is carried out by clicking on any of its areas.

Text-graphic block (TGB)

TGB ads are displayed on VKontakte on the left under the main menu in the form of short blocks with an image and text. Advertising messages are placed only in the full version of the site and are not shown on mobile devices.

Community

Post a short description and an image to attract new followers to the VK community.

External site

Attract new visitors to your website with the TGB format.

Application or game VKontakte

The "Play" or "Start" buttons will attract new participants to the application or game hosted by VKontakte.

Targeting advertising options

Geography

With the help of geography settings, you can show ads to people living in certain countries, regions, cities, and even on specific streets.

Demography

Demographic settings allow you to select users of the age, gender and marital status you need.

Birthdays and their friends

With Birthday targeting, you can show ads to people whose birthday is today, tomorrow, or this week.

Interests and behavior

Choose to show ads to users who are interested in a particular topic or who are actively interested in something at the moment.

Communities

Show ads to subscribers of specific communities and events. Otherwise, exclude them.

Retargeting

Show ads to users who have already shown interest in your business — whether they visited your website, added something to their cart, made a purchase, or simply saw your ad.

Devices, browsers and operating systems

With targeting data, you can show ads to users of specific devices, browsers, and operating systems. The user falls into the target audience if he visited VKontakte several times in the last 14 days from this device.

Tracking Features of performance and statistics

For all advertisements you can see the statistics online.

An example of statistics in the advertising account

You can

upload the statistics of advertising placement on VKontakte to a file in the "Export Statistics" section

Detailed statistics

For advertising records, detailed record statistics are available for clicks to the site, the number of entries and unsubscribes in the community, as well as information on complaints about the ad. Details can be viewed on the announcement page.

Detailed statistics in the office

If the advertisement contains a video uploaded through the VKontakte player, then statistics on video views also appear.

It is also possible to generate the necessary parameters for UTM links yourself. Statistics are collected using third-party analytics systems that must be installed on your website and properly configured, such as Yandex.Metrica or Google Analytics.

Ad network inventory

Background information: “On average, in the first quarter of 2022, the number of Russian users per month was 73.4 million, and the average daily audience of VKontakte in Russia was 47.2 million. According to Mediascope, 84% of the Russian Internet audience visits VKontakte every month, and 52% every day.” By clicking on the “Details” button, you can specify statistics from the VK press service report for the 1st quarter of 2022 from here https://vk.com/press/q1-2022-results and update it in a timely manner.

Recommendations to whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

VK is one of the most popular social networks in Russia and other CIS countries. Vkontakte can find an audience of all ages, social statuses, interests and places of residence.

Auction/payment model

VK advertising is paid for through an auction. Available payment models — СPM, CPC. Targeted advertising on VKontakte is a popular promotion tool. It is logical that at the same time as you, hundreds of advertisers want to show their ads to the same people as you. To determine which ad a user will see, the system uses the auction principle. Available payment models - CPM, CPC When creating an ad, you select an audience and assign a cost - you place a bid that you are willing to pay for a click on your ad (CPC payment model) or CPM (CPM model payment).

Minimum deposit amount 1000 rubles

1000 rubles.

Billing currency

Russian ruble

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance. For payment as a legal entity, payment by account is possible, available jurisdictions for payment: Russian Federation, Germany, UAE.

Terms of replenishment

Bonus from 9% to 12.5% There is a 12% bonus for replenishment of VK targeting advertising accounts. For example, with a payment of 100,000, the amount credited will be 112,000 ₽.