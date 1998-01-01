Available advertising formats

Place your ads yourself, or use a turnkey launch — you are provided with a project team that will take on the selection of bloggers, development of content and creatives, document flow and campaign control.

Advertising targeting options

You can select bloggers for your advertising campaign using a flexible filter system specifically for your request and the characteristics of the target audience. The following parameters are available in the filters:

reach

number of subscribers

topics

placement price and CPV, etc.

Performance and statistics tracking capabilities

The WOWBlogger platform provides all the main types of statistics:

Reach

CPV

Number of clicks (optional)

Number of subscribers (optional)

CPC (optional)

Advertising network inventory

WOWBlogger covers the audiences of Telegram, Stories, YouTube, VK and Zen. The audience of these projects is hundreds of thousands of unique users per day.

Who is this advertising platform's traffic suitable for?

Self-launching campaigns is suitable for any user who wants to get quick placements in thousands of channels. The starting budget is unlimited, regardless of the goals of the advertising campaign (leads and sales, awareness, traffic and subscribers).

Turnkey plans are ideal for small and medium businesses, as well as large companies and fast-growing brands ready to invest their budget in influencer marketing.

Auction/payment model

CPM

Minimum deposit amount

When working independently with the platform, the starting budget is unlimited.

When working «turnkey», the starting budget is 250,000 rubles.

Billing currency

Russian ruble

Payment methods