Available ad formats

Yahoo Native is the only marketplace that offers search and native ads on the same ad platform. Our native solutions provide you with valuable data, brand-safe premium content, and cutting-edge technology to drive compelling ad campaigns that really deliver results.

Responsive Ads

Native ads are represented by a large number of placement options both on mobile devices and on PC. Accepted file formats: JPG or PNG. Video formats also available: MP4, M4V or MOV

Display ads

Build your brand with premium display ads. Choose from a range of options, from banner ads to the latest interactive formats.

Video ads

Tell your story with compelling video ads that run before or between premium video content. Flexible options for mobile devices, displays and connected screens - access to eyes, ears and mind everywhere.

Audio announcements

Inspire, entertain and inform users wherever they are. Our software audio solutions provide brands with a 1:1 connection to active listeners from multiple publishers such as Spotify, Soundcloud and more.

Advertising Features

Engage your audience with bonus features and simplify the buying process with our flexible set of promotional features. Choose from a variety of attractive add-ons, from interactive elements such as augmented reality, carousel, click-to-deploy, to commercial features such as a mobile wallet and coupon download.



Learn more about all possible formats and sizes of static and banner videos can be found here https://adspecs.yahooinc.com/

Targeting advertising options

The following targeting options are available on Yahoo:

Floor

Age

Geography

Interests

Setting up audiences based on your website visitors

Tracking Features of performance and statistics

The Yahoo service provides all the main types of statistics: impressions, clicks, CTR, write-offs.

Ad network inventory

Combination of our premium owned and operated sites and our publishing partners such as ESPN, ABC News, Apple News ( in some places) and MSN, distinguishes us from other native ad networks, as well as from individual sites.

Auction/payment model

The type of payment depends on the goal and the optimization model you have chosen. You can pay per click and per conversion. Payment type is selected separately for each campaign.

Minimum deposit amount

100$

Billing currency

USD

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance