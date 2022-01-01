Available ad formats

There are several ways to promote:

You can add information about the company to Yandex Business for free (type of activity, what services and products you offer, add photos) and this information will appear in the organization's card on Maps, in the Navigator and Search, so you can get new customers. For a company with an address, you can enable priority placement of the card in geoservices (Maps and Navigator). Your organization will have a green badge (or a logo badge if it's a branded priority placement) and your organization will appear at the top of search results. For a company with an address, you can enable priority placement of the card in geoservices (Maps and Navigator). Your organization will have a green badge (or a logo badge if it's a branded priority placement) and your organization will appear at the top of search results.

Ads will be shown:

in search and in the Yandex Advertising Network

on Maps and in the Navigator

in the Services

In Zen

Algorithms create several variations of ads, and then test how ads work on different sites. The budget will be directed only to those sites where your audience is, and to those ads that are most often clicked on.

Targeting advertising options

Advertising is set up automatically by the system

Tracking Features of performance and statistics

При создании карточки автоматически создается счетчик Метрики, который будет собирать информацию по взаимодействию пользователей с вашей организацией. В кабинете можно найти развернутую и при этом понятную статистику — вы можете узнать сколько запросов было по вашей тематике, сколько пользователей интересовалось вашей компанией и какой источник трафика, оценить конкурентов. С помощью инструментов статистики можно выяснить из каких сервисов Яндекса пользователи переходят к карточке вашей организации; какие источники перехода — запросы на картах, метки, карточка другой организации; как пользователи взаимодействуют с карточкой — строят маршруты, просматривают телефон, время работы, фото, отзывы)

Ad network inventory

The audience of Yandex Business is users of internal Yandex services: Maps, Navigator, Search, Services, Zen, as well as the Yandex advertising network (more than 50,000 sites: sites, mobile applications and Smart TV applications). Yandex users are tens of millions of people. The average daily audience of the Advertising Network sites is more than 65 million users, of which more than 50% of visitors do not overlap with the Yandex audience.

Recommendations to whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

Yandex Business advertising subscription is, first of all, ease of setup and use. This is a handy tool for those who don't have time to set up advertising campaigns and keep track of cost per click and bids. Yandex Business is suitable for small organizations whose customers usually look for services while driving: car dealerships, appliance repair, cafes, etc. As well as entrepreneurs who would like to launch advertising in Yandex without involving third-party specialists.

We do not recommend using Yandex Business advertising subscription, if you are already advertising in Yandex.Direct: you will compete with yourself on search and in the Yandex Advertising Network.

Auction/payment model

Yandex Business has implemented a payment model by periods - for 90, 180 and 360 days. The cost of placement is determined automatically using machine intelligence technologies in accordance with Yandex statistics. The cost depends on several parameters: geography, category, period for which you order placement, the number of potential target customers of the organization or branch predicted by Yandex. You can find out the exact cost of placing an organization or network when creating an advertising campaign.

Minimum deposit amount

1200 rubles

Billing currency

Российский рубль

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance

Bonuses от 10% до 15%

There is a 12% bonus for replenishing Yandex.Business advertising accounts. The payment is made net of VAT. For example, with a payment of 100 thousand, the amount credited will be 93,333 ₽.