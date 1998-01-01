Available advertising formats

PromoPages is a Yandex Ads format in the form of a single web page with text, images, and videos, shown in the Yandex partner network and Yandex Search.

The main feature of PromoPages is long-lasting engagement. The average reading time of an advertising article is two minutes. This distinguishes the format from short posts and stories: the user has enough time to get acquainted with the product, understand the details, and decide whether to purchase it.

Targeting capabilities and Report review tools

The PromoPages format combines two types of targeting: manual and automatic.

Manual types include targeting by gender, device type, age, and geography. Automatic types include targeting by audience interests and habits, and selecting segments created in "Yandex Audiences.

Report review tools

Reports are displayed in the PromoPages advertising dashboard.

Unlike Yandex Metrica reports, which record all site visits, PromoPages reports only show the visits paid for by the advertiser. The following clicks are not included in the PromoPages reports:

from organically visited articles;

filtered by the anti-fraud system.

When reviewing reports, you can:

Compare report metrics for the entire campaign or just one creative—this will help you evaluate the campaign performance.

Display any metric in the chart.

To view how a metric changed over a specified period, configure the chart display: By days, By week, and By month.

Sort data in the ascending or descending order in columns.

Auction/payment model

There are four payment models in PromoPages: Reach, Read-through rate, Click-through rate, and Daily Budget.

«Reach» is a model where the customer pays for a thousand impressions of a cover. The reward for this model ranges from 80 to 900 rubles with a step of 10 rubles. This means you cannot set, for example, a reward of 85 rubles: only amounts divisible by 10 are available.

This model is good for those who are building brand awareness and product demand. It allows you to show the article to the largest possible number of users on sites in the Yandex advertising network.

"Read-through rate"; is a model where the customer pays if the user reads an article through to the end. The advertiser only pays if a user scrolls through the entire article. The reward for this model starts at 3 rubles per read-through.

«Click-through rate» is a model in which the customer pays for a Scroll2Site website visit or a click on links in the article. The reward for this model starts at 5 rubles per click.

This model is good for those who want to get traffic to the site and boost sales.

«Daily Budget» is a model with automatic bid selection. You only need to set a daily budget: from 1,000 rubles excluding VAT.

The Daily Budget model can be optimized for external clicks or goal achievement. In the first case, the PromoPages algorithms will aim to attract as many people as possible who will click through to the site. In the second case, it will target people who will achieve the set goal, for example, place an order.

Minimum deposit amount

₽50,000

Payment methods

The following options are available if you pay as an individual: a Russian bank card; Admitad Wallet, Capitalist (payments are available in rubles, dollars, euros, USDT, and Bitcoin).

Payment by invoice is available for legal entities.