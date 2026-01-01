Yandex UrbanAds

Available ad formats
Display campaigns
Unique inventory across every stage of the user journey in each service, with click-out options.
Conversion tools
Proven solutions for driving sales and running promotions that help your products stand out.
Special projects
Creative formats and ideas tailored to businesses of different sizes. UrbanAds in-house studio delivers end-to-end creative that makes partner brands part of users’ everyday lives.
Targeting capabilities
Available targeting options:
- Geography — from Russian regions down to city districts, based on location data and search queries that mention a place
- Demographics — gender, age, income level, education, and marital status
- Interests and behavior — purchase history, orders, product views, and ride preferences
- Audience segments — more than 600 predefined categories such as car owners, gamers, and parents of preschoolers
- Taxi tier — advertising for users of Yandex Go ride tiers such as Economy, Comfort, Comfort+, and Ultima, based on their spending capacity
- Look-alike — audience matching based on behavior similar to your selected audience
Available metrics:
- reach
- impressions
- clicks and CTR
For video formats, VTR (View Through Rate) is available — the percentage of users who watched the video through to the end.
If the brand is present in the ecosystem, for example on Market or Eats, UrbanAds also tracks conversions — the number of orders or purchases.
Available lift metrics based on campaign data, Yandex Metrica, and Search:
- Brand Lift — change in brand awareness
- Sales Lift — increase in sales
- Visit Lift — increase in website or app traffic
- Search Lift — increase in product-related search queries
Ad network inventory
As of 2026, the total monthly audience of the UrbanAds platform is about 94 million users, including:
- 60% have above-average income
- 46% are under 34
Auction/pricing model
CPM pricing
This model makes your campaign budget more predictable because clicks and conversions do not affect the cost of promotion.
The minimum CPM is ₽50. UrbanAds offers the lowest CPM among comparable advertising platforms.
Second-price auction
The banner with the highest bid wins, but you pay the next highest bid plus ₽0.01.
Only in UrbanAds can you bid high to secure the auction and still pay only slightly more than the next bidder.
Minimum top-up amount
₽1,200
Payment methods
Available for individuals:
- Russian bank card
- Admitad balance (Admitad Wallet)
- Capitalist — payments available in rubles, dollars, euros, USDT, and bitcoin
Legal entities can pay by invoice.