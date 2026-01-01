Yandex UrbanAds

Available ad formats

Display campaigns

Unique inventory across every stage of the user journey in each service, with click-out options.

Yandex Go

Yandex Market

Yandex Food

Yandex Lavka

Conversion tools

Proven solutions for driving sales and running promotions that help your products stand out.

Yandex Go

Special projects

Creative formats and ideas tailored to businesses of different sizes. UrbanAds in-house studio delivers end-to-end creative that makes partner brands part of users’ everyday lives.