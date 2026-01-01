amoCRM
Send deals and contacts to amoCRM. Name, phone, email, and all form answers go to the right pipeline and stage
- OAuth authorization — one click
- Pipeline and stage selection
- Form answers — as a deal note
Specify the VK Ads account and the lead form that leads will be transferred from.
amoCRM or webhook — your CRM, Google Sheets, Make, or any other service
getUNIQ will match form fields to destination fields. All you need to do is review them.
Test the transfer with a sample lead and activate it. After that, leads are transferred automatically.
A VK Ads account created in getUNIQ and an active lead form
Two destinations to choose from — connected in a couple of minutes
Send deals and contacts to amoCRM. Name, phone, email, and all form answers go to the right pipeline and stage
Send leads to any external service: your CRM, backend, Make, Zapier, Google Sheets, and more
Four reasons to transfer leads through getUNIQ
The application reaches amoCRM or your service in less than a minute after the form is submitted
Set up the connection once — then leads arrive automatically, with no manual exports
If delivery fails the first time, the system retries on its own. Every application is logged with a status
Different forms, VK Ads accounts, and destinations — set up as many as you need, all in one account
All applications in one place. Delivery status, time, and contact — visible at a glance
In one click on error
By contact or name
By connection, status, and date
Set up the connection once — and applications turn into CRM deals on their own
Free for getUNIQ users