Ananas.Click
Click fraud protection in Yandex.Direct. Show your ads only to real people.
Yandex Direct
Monthly payment
3,000 ₽5,990 ₽
Savingsfrom 35,880 RUB/year
Click fraud protection in Yandex.Direct. Show your ads only to real people.
Comprehensive protection for your ads against click fraud across all networks. Filter out fraud using 100+ parameters.
Protection against bots and click fraud. Save your budget by blocking fraud in real time.
Create a getUNIQ account and set up your financial profile for billing ad accounts and receiving rewards
The bonus rate is calculated from last month's ad account spend, excluding bonuses and VAT
Use the bonuses you earn to get tools for free