Available ad formats

Для запуска рекламных кампании используют ПромоСтраницы — сервис Яндекса.

Рекламные публикации нативны: они отображаются в ленте, оформлением похожи на другие статьи и видео, отличаются от них только пометкой «промо».

В ленте также можно встретить рекламный блок Директа с пометкой «реклама».



Сейчас можно запускать рекламу только со статьями и видео:

The article is the main advertising format, they are not displayed in the brand channel. On average, an article on Zen is read for two to three minutes, so this format is a great opportunity to tell in detail about the benefits of products and stimulate demand.

The video will help to visually show the product. For example, in the videos you can show the unpacking of the product or assembly examples.

A feature of Zen advertising publications is the seamless Scroll2Site technology. It helps to bring the audience to the site without unnecessary clicks.

You can also collect leads in the article itself without sending the user to the site - for this you need to add Yandex Form with a question or fields for collecting contacts.

Targeting advertising options

The Zen algorithm selects an audience for advertising, guided by two principles:

semantic proximity - looks for users who are interested in similar publications;

collaborative filtering - looks for users with interests similar to the interests of those who have read the article or watched the video.

In the advertising account, you can set up targeting and segment the audience according to the following parameters:

gender

age

Geography

device type.

Additionally, you can download segments from Yandex Audiences to help algorithms find users who are similar to your visitors and buyers.

Tracking Features of performance and statistics

Zen has detailed statistics for the entire account, campaigns or individual publications.

In real time, you can study the main metrics of campaigns - the number of impressions, the number and average time to read, CTR.

In addition, you can add to Zen the Metrics counter, so that you can later view in more detail the effectiveness of publications, whether they brought you profit or not.

Ad network inventory

Ежедневная аудитория Дзена, по данным Яндекса, превышает 20 млн человек, ежемесячная аудитория — 63 млн человек.

Recommendations to whom the traffic of this advertising platform is most suitable

Yandex.Zen is a promising platform for brands. The readership of the service is growing almost monthly, algorithms are improving, and Zen users are as loyal as possible, because they see only materials that are interesting to them.

Zen is suitable for large federal brands, manufacturers of all types of goods for the b2c segment.

Audience composition:

Under 18: 3%.

18-24 years old: 4%.

25-34 years old: 17%.

35-44 years old: 25%.

45-54 years: 25%.

55 years and older: 25%.

Auction/payment model

CPM auction: several advertisers compete for ad impressions at once, the one with the highest CPM (cost per thousand impressions) wins. The indicator is calculated according to the formula: СPM = Campaign CTR x percentage of rereads x bid. In addition to the rate, the quality of the content also affects the growth of CPM.



Payment models for articles:

Engagement - only reads are paid when the user has read the article for more than 30 seconds and scrolled to the end. If the user has stopped earlier, the advertiser does not pay for it.

Reach - the advertiser pays for impressions. CPM with configurable impressions and frequency.



Video payment models:

Reach - The advertiser pays for impressions. CPM with configurable number of impressions and frequency.

Views - paid for those who watched the video for more than 30 seconds.

Click-throughs - money is deducted only when the user goes to the site.

Minimum deposit amount

24 000 rubles

Billing currency

Russian ruble

Payment Methods

For payment as an individual, the following options are possible: a card of a Russian bank; Capitalist; Admitad balance