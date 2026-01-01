Listing promotion
Paid services raise a listing in Avito search and make it stand out among similar ones — more views, calls and messages. Paid from the wallet with money or bonuses
1 bonus = 1 ₽. Bonuses are spent on promotion only
Avito bonuses to the wallet
+100%
Bonuses are valid for 14 days — spend them on listing promotion
The account is connected via getUNIQ and has no previous promotion spend. Spend counts from day one
Beauty and health · education · transport and shipping · business and household services · repair and construction
From 50,000 to 200,000 ₽ — thresholds and monthly bonuses are in the table below
|Service category
|Spend in 2 weeks
|Bonus · month 1
|Month 2
|Month 3
Beauty and health
|from 50,000 ₽
from 50,000 ₽
from 50,000 ₽
from 50,000 ₽
Education
|from 200,000 ₽
from 200,000 ₽
from 200,000 ₽
from 200,000 ₽
Transport and shipping
|from 200,000 ₽
from 200,000 ₽
-
-
Business and household services
|from 200,000 ₽
from 200,000 ₽
from 200,000 ₽
from 200,000 ₽
Repair and construction
|from 70,000 ₽
from 70,000 ₽
from 70,000 ₽
from 21,000 ₽30% of spend
Welcome bonus
Up to 20,000 ₽
in bonuses to the Avito wallet
For all new clients in services, even if your category is not in the table. Stacks with the category bonus
Sign up or log in to getUNIQ and connect Avito Promo in the “Ad networks” section — you will need your Avito profile number. Only new Avito Promo clients get bonuses
Top up the wallet and promote your listings. Spend counts from day one: within 14 calendar days you need to reach your category threshold
After 14 days we pass your seller ID to the Avito manager — bonuses arrive in the wallet and stay valid for 14 days. Next month — again
Paid services raise a listing in Avito search and make it stand out among similar ones — more views, calls and messages. Paid from the wallet with money or bonuses
1 bonus = 1 ₽. Bonuses are spent on promotion only
A plan is bought for 30 days and paid from the wallet. “Extended” adds auto-promotion, company info and promotion bonuses; “Maximum” also adds a storefront, a branded banner and a logo in search
The welcome bonus up to 20,000 ₽ requires “Extended” or “Maximum”
The plan and promotion are paid from the wallet. It is topped up with real rubles; Avito bonuses arrive there too and are used together with money
Promotion bonuses are valid for 14 days after crediting
We connect your Avito profile by its number to the Avito Promo agency account: payment from the single getUNIQ balance, stats and closing documents — together with the rest of your ads
For legal entities, sole proprietors and self-employed
Cashback is for outdoor ads. Everything else covers all of your advertising
Direct, VK Ads, Telegram Ads, and 20+ more networks: one balance, one set of stats, one set of closing documents
We will help you prepare a video to Direct’s requirements and launch the first campaign.
Up to 3,000,000 ₽ for ads: launch now, pay later. We review an application within 24 hours
Card, SBP, or invoice payment for legal entities and sole proprietors. Closing documents for VAT — via EDI, courier, or mail
A share of spend in client ad accounts you manage via getUNIQ
For every user who registers in getUNIQ via your referral
How payouts work. Individuals and self-employed accept the offer agreement in one click: bonuses to the getUNIQ deposit, e-wallet or a Russian bank card. Legal entities and sole proprietors request a contract from support or their account manager: a Russian settlement account or a foreign legal entity account
Connect Avito Promo in getUNIQ, spend your category threshold within two weeks — and Avito adds the same amount in bonuses