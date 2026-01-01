More ads.Special terms for launching and growing your business. Choose an offer and use your ad budget more effectively.
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Promotions
What to know before you start?
Choose a promotion and check the participation criteria in “Learn more”. Then create a ticket in your account or write to your manager. Include the promotion name — we will check eligibility and tell you the next steps.
Open the terms in “Learn more” and compare the budget, format, and limits with your campaign. If the criteria are unclear, create a ticket or write to your manager — we will check eligibility for your account.
It depends on the terms of each promotion. Bonuses are not combined automatically. Send the promotion names to your manager or in a ticket — we will tell you which offers can be used together.
It depends on the promotion: the timing and where it is credited are stated in its terms.