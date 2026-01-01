Blogger catalog
Channels and bloggers with filters by topic, reach, engagement, price, and geography. Each placement shows reach, cost per view, and ER
Telegram channels from 10,000 subscribers are checked against the Roskomnadzor registry
Bonus to the WOWBlogger balance
+10%
Credited once. Spend the bonus within a month
Connect it in “Ad networks”, for free
Within 3 days after the promotion email — at sign-up or at top-up
The bonus is calculated from this top-up amount
In the getUNIQ account: “Ad networks” → WOWBlogger → create an account
After you connect, an email or message with promo code WOW10 will arrive
At sign-up or at the top-up step in your account — within 3 days after the email
The first WOWBlogger top-up — by card, SBP, or invoice
The bonus is credited to the WOWBlogger balance and stays valid for 1 month
Channels and bloggers with filters by topic, reach, engagement, price, and geography. Each placement shows reach, cost per view, and ER
Telegram channels from 10,000 subscribers are checked against the Roskomnadzor registry
Telegram, VKontakte, Dzen, YouTube, and other platforms. Seeding — the blogger publishes your ready-made text; integration — a native mention in their format
A post can be scheduled for a convenient time or the nearest open slot
Pick placements in the catalog, upload the text and creative, and pay from the balance. Money is held until the post goes live, and the first placements appear within 24 hours
After the ad goes live, bloggers send statistics to the account
The erid and advertiser details are added to the post automatically. You only specify the product category and the advertised object
The promo-code bonus is spent on these same placements
55,000+
Bloggers and channels in the catalog
24 hours
Until the first posts after launch
+10%
On the first top-up with promo code WOW10
Cashback is for outdoor ads. Everything else is for all of your advertising
Direct, VK Ads, Telegram Ads, and 20+ more ad networks: one balance, one set of statistics, one set of closing documents
We will help you prepare a video to Direct’s requirements and launch the first campaign.
Up to 3,000,000 ₽ for ads: launch now, pay later. We review a request within 24 hours
Card, SBP, or invoice payment for companies and sole proprietors. Closing documents for VAT — via EDI, courier, or mail
A percent of spend in the client ad accounts you manage through getUNIQ
For every user who signs up for getUNIQ from your referral
How payouts work. Individuals and self-employed accept the offer in one click: bonuses to the getUNIQ deposit, an e-wallet, or a Russian card. Companies and sole proprietors request a contract from support or a personal manager: a Russian bank account or a foreign company account
Connect WOWBlogger in the getUNIQ account, activate the promo code from the email, and top up from 30,000 ₽