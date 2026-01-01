Where it is shown
On internet-connected TVs: in streaming services, on broadcast channels watched online, in Smart TV apps, and on YaOS, Haier, and TCL devices
The viewer watches a large screen and is not distracted by other tabs
Cashback on Direct campaigns
15%
Credited after the campaign ends — spend it until December 31, 2026
Check by tax ID on the Federal Tax Service website — rmsp.nalog.ru
Or spent no more than 1,000 ₽ on it in 2025–2026
Fill in the participant form, then launch a campaign with a budget from 30,000 ₽
Fill in the participant form before you launch the campaign. You will need company details and a tax ID so the SME register can be checked
Create a Direct account in the getUNIQ cabinet and launch auction video ads on Connected TV with a budget from 30,000 ₽. A manager will help with the setup
After the campaign ends, Yandex credits 15% of the budget — up to 500,000 ₽. Spend it on any Direct campaigns until December 31, 2026
On internet-connected TVs: in streaming services, on broadcast channels watched online, in Smart TV apps, and on YaOS, Haier, and TCL devices
The viewer watches a large screen and is not distracted by other tabs
You set the budget and audience yourself: geography, gender and age, interests — with no extra charge for targeting. You can show ads only on broadcast TV. A cost guide is CPM 200–350 ₽
Launched in Direct Pro: “Reach campaigns” → “Connected TV”
Brand Lift — awareness, Search Lift — growth in Search queries, Visit Lift — site visits, Target Lift — leads and orders. Strategies: growth in conversions, queries, or visits
Reports in the Direct account, as for regular campaigns
Businesses that need awareness and demand in their region: local chains, services, e-commerce, developers, clinics. The entry point is from 30,000 ₽ per campaign, and cashback makes the start even cheaper
A video can be assembled from existing materials — a manager will explain the requirements
63%
Of internet users own a Connected TV
2 in 3
Viewers notice ads on CTV
6 in 10
Watch the content without getting distracted
Cashback is for outdoor ads. Everything else covers all of your advertising
Direct, VK Ads, Telegram Ads, and 20+ more networks: one balance, one set of stats, one set of closing documents
We will help you prepare a video to Direct’s requirements and launch the first campaign.
Up to 3,000,000 ₽ for ads: launch now, pay later. We review an application within 24 hours
Card, SBP, or invoice payment for legal entities and sole proprietors. Closing documents for VAT — via EDI, courier, or mail
A share of spend in client ad accounts you manage via getUNIQ
For every user who registers in getUNIQ via your referral
How payouts work. Individuals and self-employed accept the offer agreement in one click: bonuses to the getUNIQ deposit, e-wallet or a Russian bank card. Legal entities and sole proprietors request a contract from support or their account manager: a Russian settlement account or a foreign legal entity account
Apply, launch your first CTV campaign via getUNIQ — and Yandex returns up to 500,000 ₽ for the next campaigns